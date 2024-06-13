ATZ Expands Offerings to Include 8k-Enabled AV Hardware

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATZ, a leading provider of AV hardware is proud to upgrade their collection to include 8k-enabled HDMI Matrix Switchers, HDMI Splitters and Fiber Extenders. The new hardware will be launched in June 2024 to enable gamers, event planners, broadcasters and home entertainment enthusiasts to move forward with clarity. With up to 3 years of warranty, after-sales support and ready-stock for delivery, ATZ is well-positioned to meet emerging AV needs.

High-quality Viewing Experience

8K resolution provides incredibly detailed and sharp images, offering an immersive viewing experience, especially on large screens or in professional settings like commercial theaters, home studios or conference rooms. To fully appreciate the benefits of 8K resolution, all components of the AV system need to support it.

Variations for Commercial and Personal Use

ATZ AV cables are favoured by major solution integrators, installers, contractors, designers, and event planners for their cables over 10m. For home theatre and gaming enthusiasts, there are shorter and more affordable options for a commercial viewing experience at home.

Full Range of AV Equipment

In environments where multiple displays or projectors are used, such as sports stadiums, concert venues, or large conference halls, ATZ provides the full range of equipment including HDMI matrix switchers and splitters that are necessary to distribute 8K content efficiently to various screens or projectors. Their HDMI matrix switchers, in particular, offer fast switching, 8K to 4K/2K downscaling function, and built-in equalizer, scaling, retiming, and driver features, ensuring optimal performance and flexibility in complex AV setups.

Fiber Extenders for Long-distance transmission

Fiber extenders are often used when long-distance transmission of AV signals is required, such as in stadiums, airports, or large event venues. ATZ fiber optic cables can transmit 8K60 resolution over 300m for uninterrupted and reliable output without loss of quality.

Product Spotlight

ATZ HDMI2.1 4.8Gbps 8k60 Audio Extractor, ARC/HDCP2.3

This state-of-the-art device can extract audio signals from an HDMI source or ARC-compatible TV, outputting analogue stereo, digital S/PDIF audio and a buffered HDMI video output. With features such as EDID management and cable equalization, this extractor ensures ease of integration and flawless performance.

HDMI 2.1 and HDCP 2.3 compliant.

Support 48Gbps FRL and 18Gbps TMDS video bandwidth.

Support video resolution up to 8K@60Hz 4:2:0 12bit, 4K@120Hz 4:4:4 12bit .

HDMI 2.1 protocols: VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT, SBTM are supported.

HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG pass-through.

ATZ HDBaseT Extender 8k/HDMI 2.1/100M/POC

The ATZ HDBaseT Extender is designed to deliver exceptional performance, extending 8K video signals up to 100 meters with HDMI 2.1 compliance. Featuring Power over Cable (POC) functionality, this extender ensures a clean and efficient installation, requiring power from only one end of the setup. Ideal for professional AV installations, this extender supports the latest in high-resolution video, offering seamless and reliable connectivity for any high-end application.

HDMI 2.1, HDCP 2.3 and HDBaseT 3.0 c ompliant .

ompliant Supports up to 40Gbps FRL and 18 Gbps TMDS video bandwidth .

TMDS video bandwidth Bi-directional 24V POC function .

Support eARC/ARC from RX to TX sound system .

Supports all industry standard video resolutions including VGA-WUXGA and 480i-8k30 .

About ATZ

ATZ was established to provide high-grade IT and audio-visual connectivity products that enable seamless communication across various protocols, standards, and formats. ATZs continues to work with leading manufacturers to make high-quality AV solutions accessible to commercial and consumer markets for a better audiovisual experience. To find out more about their existing catalogue, check out their website at https://atz.com.sg/products/.

