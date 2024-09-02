Auptimate Unveils Comet: A Low-Cost SPV Revolutionising Small Syndicate Investments

Comet by Auptimate aims to democratise investment opportunities for syndicates handling deals under $100K.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to make angel investing and syndicate formation more accessible, Auptimate has announced the launch of Comet, a low-cost Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) designed specifically for angel syndicates across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America with global investor networks and deals. Comet promises to revolutionise the investment landscape by eliminating high fees and simplifying the fundraising process, making it easier than ever to participate in lucrative investment opportunities.

The Story Behind Comet

Navigating the investment universe has often felt like traversing through space—complex, costly, and reserved for the few. Just as advancements in space travel have made reaching the stars more accessible, Comet by Auptimate aims to democratise investment opportunities for syndicates handling deals under $100K. Inspired by the celestial comets that light up our skies, Comet combines diverse elements of investors, startups, and opportunities into a powerful investment vehicle.

Purpose of Comet

Auptimate recognises that the investment landscape can be daunting, especially for first-time syndicates. High fees and fundraising difficulties often stand in the way of promising opportunities. Comet is designed to address these challenges. With no setup fee and only a one-time fee of $2,000, Comet offers an affordable yet comprehensive solution that lets investments shine. The mission is to make venture capital more accessible and efficient, much like a comet's journey—fast and far-reaching.

More than just a product

Comet by Auptimate isn't just a product; it's an invitation to join a community of competitive investors who demand efficiency and innovation. The platform is intuitive and user-friendly, designed to make the investment process straightforward. Whether one is an angel investor , a startup enthusiast, or a first-time syndicate, Comet empowers users to navigate the venture ecosystem with confidence.

Key Features

No Setup Fee: Eliminate upfront costs and focus capital where it matters.

Eliminate upfront costs and focus capital where it matters. Deal Fee of $2,000 : Transparent and low-cost pricing.

Transparent and low-cost pricing. Quick Setup: Have an SPV ready in as fast as one week or even one day.

Have an ready in as fast as one week or even one day. Comprehensive Solutions: Includes legal documents, banking solutions, and five years of administration.

Includes legal documents, banking solutions, and five years of administration. User-Centric Platform: Intuitive and designed for ease of use.

Intuitive and designed for ease of use. Global Reach: Available to investors worldwide, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

The Backstory: How Comet Was Designed

Auptimate's product team is dedicated to understanding and addressing first-time syndicates' unique challenges. Over the past year, the team has listened to these syndicates' needs and identified their challenges—high fees and the complex process of raising funds. With insights from investors and industry experts, the team crafted Comet to eliminate these barriers.

The user-centric design allows SPVs to be set up in as little as one day, making it one of the fastest and most efficient solutions on the market. Built for competitive investors and designed by a stellar team, Comet is set to transform the investment journey, providing a seamless, innovative experience from start to finish.

"At Auptimate, we believe in empowering investors with tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. Comet is our answer to making investment opportunities accessible and efficient for everyone," said Brandon Doffing , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Auptimate.

Making Investment Journeys as Smooth and Swift as Possible

Comet by Auptimate is more than just a low-cost SPV; it is a revolutionary tool designed to make the investment journey as smooth and swift as possible. By eliminating high fees and simplifying the fundraising process, Comet ensures that even those new to syndicates can tap into investment opportunities with ease and confidence. Launching a Comet SPV now allows investments to shine brightly in the competitive market.

About Auptimate

Auptimate is a Singapore-headquartered technology platform that handles incorporation, legal documents, investor onboarding, administration, accounting, tax, compliance, investor communications, and other back-office functions for SPVs. Auptimate gives investors the peace of mind to focus on what they do best: invest. The mission is to constantly innovate to solve challenges faced by founders and investors, leveraging the power of technology to create a unique user experience. For more information, visit www.auptimate.com .

