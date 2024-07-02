AUSSIES DON'T KNOW DRINK DRIVE LIMIT

BRISBANE, Australia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of Australians have admitted to not knowing how many drinks they could have and still be able to legally drive, a recent survey has shown.

According to the Car Insurance Drink Driving Survey, recently conducted by Budget Direct, almost 60 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 27 were most likely to not know how many drinks they could have before being over the legal limit.

Older respondents weren't far behind in the results with over 50 per cent of those surveyed aged 38 to 47 also saying they were unsure how many drinks would prevent them from driving.

Depending on the circumstances, penalties can range anywhere from a fine to licence disqualification, a court order or even imprisonment.

In Australia, more than one in five road deaths involve a driver having an illegal Blood Alcohol Level (BAC) level.

Of those surveyed, 14 per cent said they had driven under the belief they might be over the legal BAC limit in the past six months, a result that is double what was found in 2021.

Despite the only thing to reduce a BAC level being time, nearly 50 per cent of respondents said they believed that drinking water would decrease their BAC.

The second most common response was sleeping, with almost 30 per cent of those surveyed saying they believed this would do the trick, followed by eating something greasy.

"Although these activities might reduce the symptoms and feelings associated with being over the legal limit, the only thing that can truly sober you up is time," a spokesperson for Budget Direct said.

Those surveyed were split down the middle regarding whether or not they believed all cars should be fitted with a breathalyser before starting the engine.

In 2022, this theory was tested in New South Wales where a study found that high-range drink drivers were almost 90 per cent less likely to commit a new drink driving offence when the breathalyser device was installed in their cars.

For the full breakdown and further insights from the Budget Direct Drink Driving Survey visit here.

