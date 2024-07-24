Australasian College of Pharmacy and MedAdvisor Solutions Launch MedAdvisor software training for the Queensland Community Pharmacy Scope of Practice Pilot

Uplifting pharmacists' role in primary care and positioning pharmacies as essential care destinations in local communities

CAMBERWELL, Australia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions and the Australasian College of Pharmacy today announced the launch of the MedAdvisor software training - Queensland Community Pharmacy Scope of Practice Pilot. The training, conducted by MedAdvisor Solutions trained pharmacy managers, provides pharmacists with the essential training for the Queensland (QLD) Scope of Practice Pilot ensuring pharmacists are equipped to manage the conditions and services included in the Pilot.

The software training is continuing professional development (CPD) accredited and focuses on accessing the MedAdvisor Solutions platform to manage user accounts, complete patient medication details, message clinicians, and use the Queensland Scope of Practice forms when prescribing, and setting booking availability. By participating in the Pilot pharmacists will enhance their ability to improve medication management and healthcare delivery for patients across Australia.

"We are excited to take another step forward in supporting Australian pharmacists by giving them the ability to expand their scope of practice," said Wayne Marinoff, MedAdvisor Solutions President ANZ. "The Pilot represents a significant step towards enabling pharmacists to practise at the top of their scope. In doing so, we are moving towards a future where pharmacists operate outside the dispensary and offer more comprehensive healthcare solutions for patients all over the country, while leveraging technology to support better health outcomes."

MedAdvisor Solutions is the preferred software partner for the delivery of expanded scope of practice across community pharmacies in Australia, helping to integrate the pharmacist as a key stakeholder in primary patient care and positioning pharmacies as primary healthcare locations in local communities.

Today's announcement builds upon MedAdvisor Solution's commitment to empower pharmacies with the tools and resources needed to enhance patient care, streamline pharmacy operations, and meet the evolving healthcare needs of our communities. The company is dedicated to supporting Australian pharmacies in delivering a broader range of healthcare services and today's training initiative is just one component of the broader efforts.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilise an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behaviour change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected over 3.7 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions.

www.medadvisorsolutions.com

About Australasian College of Pharmacy

The Australasian College of Pharmacy is a leading education and training provider for the pharmacy industry. The College provides lifelong learning for pharmacy students, pharmacy assistants, interns, pharmacists, and proprietors.

https://www.acp.edu.au/

