Australia-Nepal conservation partnership strengthened through new leadership appointment

BALLARAT, Australia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade-long partnership between Nepal's National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) and Federation University Australia is entering a new chapter, with Australian conservation scientist Professor Wendy Wright appointed to the NTNC Governing Board of Trustees.

The appointment recognises more than 10 years of collaboration between Nepal and Federation University, Australia's first co-operative university, where partnerships with industry, community and organisations are embedded into learning, research and student experiences.

Professor Wendy Wright takes a selfie with an orphaned one-horned rhinoceros at Chitwan National Park, Nepal.

Federation University's commitment to global collaboration was recently recognised in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, where it was ranked 61st in the world for United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals. The ranking recognises the University's partnership-driven approach to education, research and community engagement through its co-operative education model, which connects students, industry and communities to create meaningful local and global impact.

Professor Wright joins the Board as one of only two international members, supporting NTNC's ongoing efforts to advance biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and environmental resilience across Nepal.

The partnership has delivered significant outcomes for both organisations, including collaborative research into human-wildlife conflict, wildlife conservation, community-based natural resource management and species discovery. It has also created opportunities for Nepali researchers and students to engage with international academic networks.

Since first visiting Nepal in 2015, Professor Wright has worked closely with NTNC researchers, conservation specialists and local communities. Together, they have explored some of Nepal's most pressing environmental challenges, including conflicts between rural communities and wildlife such as tigers and elephants.

"Nepal presents some of the most important and fascinating conservation challenges in the world," Professor Wright said.

"Many communities live in close connection with forests and wildlife, and finding ways to support both people and conservation outcomes is critical. It has been a privilege to work alongside NTNC and local communities over the past decade."

The collaboration has generated research with practical impacts, including advocacy for improved support for farmers affected by wildlife-related losses and studies examining the role of women in Nepal's forest management systems.

The partnership has also contributed to significant scientific discoveries. Federation University PhD researcher Santosh Bhattarai identified five previously unknown gecko species in Nepal, while collaborative research led by Federation Associate Professor Fiona Hogan and Professor Wright identified a new genetic lineage of pangolins in the country.

The relationship has also fostered educational exchange between Australia and Nepal. Since 2019, almost 100 Federation University students have participated in immersive study tours in Nepal, gaining hands-on experience in wildlife and habitat monitoring while learning about local culture, conservation practices and rural communities through homestays and field-based learning.

Professor Wright said the exchanges have strengthened understanding between the two countries while creating new opportunities for collaboration.

"Working with NTNC has shown our students the remarkable commitment that Nepali communities have to conservation and environmental stewardship," she said.

"The relationships built through these programs have also opened pathways for Nepali students to undertake higher degree research with Federation University and contribute to international conservation research."

During her five-year term on the Board, Professor Wright will support NTNC's mission to protect Nepal's unique biodiversity while strengthening international partnerships that contribute to conservation outcomes across the region.

Media Contact: Stephanie Charalambous | +61351226110 | [email protected]

SOURCE Federation University