Australian Financial Disclosure technology to make waves at the Asia Risk Congress

Objective Keystone expands into Asia: Enhancing compliance and risk management for financial services companies

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Objective Corporation (ASX: OCL), a global leader in software solutions for the public sector and other regulated industries is taking its market-leading financial services authoring and publication software, Objective Keystone, to the Asia Risk Congress to showcase its solutions to financial institutions and heavily regulated entities at the show.

Designed to meet the stringent regulatory requirements of financial services and other regulated industries, Objective Keystone provides end-to-end software that streamlines the drafting, collaboration, verification and publishing of regulated documents.

Introducing Objective Keystone to Singapore and Asia at large, Andy Moy, Vice President of Objective Keystone, will deliver a keynote address at the Climate Risk stage of the Asia Risk Congress in Singapore. He will present a case study from a leading Australasian bank, showcasing how Keystone helped with their compliance and maintained transparency to meet the Climate-Related Financial Disclosure requirements.

"We are thrilled to introduce Objective Keystone to Asia. Our platform is a lifesaver for organisations that are governed by regulation and need to draft, collaborate, verify, and publish regulated documents," said Andy Moy, Vice President of Objective Keystone. "We know financial institutions immediately see the value of our software and we are excited to take this to Asia."

Trusted by most leading financial institutions in Australia and New Zealand, Objective Keystone is renowned for transforming regulated document production and its due diligence.

"Our software has been trusted by some of the largest financial services organisations in Australia and New Zealand for over 15 years," continued, Moy. "These long-standing relationships are a testament to not only our focus on customer value, but our continuous investment in R&D that ensures Objective Keystone exceeds our customers' needs in an ever-evolving regulatory environment."

Sponsorship of the Asia Risk Congress provides Objective Keystone a platform to engage with industry leaders across Asia and demonstrate how its solution can drive better processes and increased visibility under a strict regulatory environment.

