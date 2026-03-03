Australian Healthcare Organisations Haven't Advanced Beyond AI Pilots, Appian Research Finds

SYDNEY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) highlights the slow introduction of AI into the healthcare sector in Australia, with the majority of people surveyed within healthcare organisations with very few of the people surveyed within healthcare organizations stating their companies had moved beyond pilot stage implementations. The research, which surveyed 500 Australian healthcare workers, shows while 60% are piloting AI technology or running small-scale trials, only 12% have fully deployed the technology across multiple care or administrative functions.

Appian's findings reinforce those of another recent study from MIT that revealed 95% of generative AI pilots fail to deliver meaningful ROI or scale effectively.

"Despite AI having the potential to contribute $13 billion annually to the Australian healthcare sector by 2030, the majority of local healthcare organisations are currently failing to move beyond AI pilots due to poor data, poor integration, and misaligned use cases. This is a major missed opportunity," said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Appian. "When used correctly, AI and automation can dramatically reduce manual workloads and allow healthcare professionals to focus on direct patient care. The key is to embed AI within integrated, well-governed processes—not as isolated pilots, but as part of end-to-end workflows. With the right foundation of data integration and privacy controls, healthcare organisations can enhance both operational efficiency and the quality and accessibility of patient care."

Digital transformation driving tangible improvements in patient care

Although there are challenges deploying AI at scale in the healthcare sector in Australia, overall, the sector is embracing digital transformation. Appian's research shows that in recent years, 85% of healthcare workers reported their organisations have introduced new digital initiatives to enhance service delivery and patient outcomes.

An overwhelming 90% of Australian healthcare workers report that digital transformation projects have had a positive impact on patients and staff, and 70% believe their organisation is effective at delivering seamless, patient-centred digital experiences such as online bookings, digital consent forms, and payment systems.

"Healthcare workers are seeing firsthand how digital transformation improves patient care. Whether it's through faster appointment booking, streamlined consent processes, or more efficient service delivery, these digital touchpoints are making healthcare more accessible and patient-friendly," Thomas explained.

Integration gaps threaten to limit future progress

While patient-facing digital services have improved dramatically in Australian healthcare settings in recent years, backend infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. Appian's research found that only 21% of healthcare workers say their organisation's clinical, administrative and financial systems offer seamless integration across platforms, with a further 73% reporting that systems sometimes integrate but gaps or manual workarounds still exist.

This integration challenge has real consequences for healthcare workers. The survey found that 72% admit to working with incomplete or inaccessible data in their roles, creating inefficiencies that undermine the digital transformation gains achieved on the front end.

"The paradox facing Australian healthcare is that while digital services have improved the patient experience, healthcare workers are still navigating fragmented systems behind the scenes," said Thomas. "This creates a disconnect between the seamless experience patients now expect and the reality of disjointed systems that staff must work across daily."

The impact of these integration gaps extends beyond inconvenience. Appian's research reveals that 74% of healthcare workers spend at least one day per week on manual administrative tasks, an unnecessary loss of time in a stretched healthcare system.

"Every hour spent on manual data entry, chasing information across disconnected systems, or creating workarounds for integration gaps is an hour taken away from patients," Thomas continued. "Healthcare workers entered the profession to provide care, not to battle administrative systems. Addressing these backend integration challenges by embracing AI in process is essential to sustaining the momentum of digital transformation."

Move from experimentation to impact

As Australia's healthcare sector continues its digital transformation journey, the focus must shift from siloed projects that focus on front-end innovation to fixing and integrating the fragmented systems that sit behind it.

"The success of future AI and automation projects will depend on connecting data, people, and processes through a unified approach that allows AI in process to operate at scale. By modernising the foundations of healthcare operations, organisations can unlock new efficiencies, empower their workforce, and deliver better outcomes for patients," concluded Thomas.

Methodology:

Appian commissioned Zoho research to survey 500 Australian healthcare workers in Q4 2025.

