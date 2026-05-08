Australian Manufacturing Week 2026 comes to Brisbane, spotlighting live technology, future-focused solutions and industry leadership

BRISBANE, Australia, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2026 will return to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) from Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 May 2026, bringing together the people, technologies and ideas shaping the future of Australian manufacturing.

Australian Manufacturing Week, 12-14 May, at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) is Australia’s premier event for the precision engineering and advanced manufacturing sector.

Positioned as Australia's premier event for the precision manufacturing, engineering and related industries, AMW 2026 will host more than 230 exhibitors, delivering an unrivalled opportunity for manufacturers, engineers and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge solutions in one place. With the theme Manufacturing the Future Through Tech Innovation, the event will showcase how advanced technologies are driving productivity, competitiveness and resilience across the sector.

A defining feature of Australian Manufacturing Week is its emphasis on live technology demonstrations. Across the show floor, visitors will see machinery, equipment and digital solutions operating in real time—providing practical insights that go beyond brochures or sales presentations.

"AMW is where manufacturing technology moves from theory to application," said AMTIL CEO Lorraine Maxwell. "By bringing hundreds of solutions together under one roof, and showing them operating live, the event enables manufacturers to compare options, ask informed questions and make confident decisions that support their future growth."

AMW 2026 will span a comprehensive range of manufacturing technologies, including machine tools, automation and robotics, additive manufacturing, metrology, software, tooling, materials handling and supporting services. For businesses navigating skills shortages, supply chain uncertainty and rapid technological change, the ability to discover multiple solutions efficiently has become increasingly critical.

Complementing the exhibition will be the Future Solutions Speaker Program, a free, content-rich program designed to address the issues most relevant to today's manufacturing leaders. Sessions will explore themes such as automation and digital transformation, artificial intelligence in manufacturing, workforce capability and skills, sustainability, defence and advanced manufacturing, and global competitiveness.

The program brings together leading voices from across industry, research and policy, offering attendees practical perspectives and strategic insights alongside discussion of emerging trends. While the exhibition floor demonstrates what is possible today, the speaker program looks ahead—helping businesses understand how to prepare for tomorrow.

"Manufacturers are being asked to adapt faster than ever before," said Maxwell. "The Future Solutions Speaker Program is designed to help industry cut through complexity, understand what matters now, and make informed decisions about the technologies and strategies that will define the next generation of Australian manufacturing."

Australian Manufacturing Week is free to attend for industry personnel, reinforcing its role as an accessible, industry-driven event that supports capability building across the sector. Due to strong interest and high attendance in previous editions, pre-registration is highly recommended to save time on arrival and ensure seamless entry.

With its combination of technology in action, future-focused discussion and national industry scale, AMW 2026 is set to be a critical meeting point for Australia's manufacturing community.

Pre-register now and save time on the day:

https://australianmanufacturingweek.com.au/

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW).

About AMTIL

The Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL) is the peak national body that represents the interests of manufacturing technology suppliers and users within the precision engineering and advanced manufacturing sector.

AMTIL proudly hosts Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW), bringing together the people, technology and ideas that keep the industry moving. After a record-breaking show in Melbourne in 2025, 2026 marks AMW's first time in Queensland and will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 12-14 May. Learn more or register to attend at https://australianmanufacturingweek.com.au/.

SOURCE AMTIL