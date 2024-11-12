Australian Tourism Tech Firm ResPax Acquires ResBook

RELEASE SUMMARY

ResBook, a New Zealand accommodation booking engine and tourism software provider, has been acquired by Australian tour management software company ResPax.

accommodation booking engine and tourism software provider, has been acquired by Australian tour management software company ResPax. The acquisition includes ResBook's Property Management System, Tourism-Themed Websites, The Booking Engine, and Audience Membership Platform.

For the first time in the Asia Pacific , a single company will provide a software solution for both accommodation and tour operators.

CAIRNS, Australia and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResBook, New Zealand's first online booking engine for accommodation providers, has been acquired by ResPax, a leading Australian tour management software company.

Effective 1 November 2024, ResPax's acquisition includes ResBook's Property Management System (PMS), Tourism-Themed Websites, its dynamic Booking Engine, and membership platform Audience.

Established in 2003, ResBook is New Zealand's premier accommodation property management system (PMS) and more recently evolved to offer additional tourism digital products.

ResPax, a leader in tourism tech for the experiences sector, has been delivering their tour reservation system since 1999, serving a wide range of tour and activity tourism operators.

ResPax ownership introduces incredible potential for ResBook with increased resources to accelerate development, bringing opportunities for clients across Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and Asia Pacific.

This marks a first in the Asia Pacific tourism industry – where one company provides both tour and accommodation reservation systems. This synergy promises exciting developments ahead, particularly for tourism providers who offer both accommodation and activity options.

The acquisition marks the culmination of a collaborative three-year partnership between the companies resulting in one business supporting both client bases.

For ResBook clients, there will be no disruption to service. The current Auckland-based team remains committed to delivering the same high level of customer support, backed by ResPax.

"We are thrilled about this next step in ResBook's journey." expresses ResBook Founders, Gina Paladini and John Hayson, "The combination of ResBook's accommodation and tourism software with ResPax's tour management expertise offers unparalleled opportunities for tourism operators and the whole industry."

CEO of ResPax, Tony Bridgewater adds,

"After years of working together, we're thrilled to unite these two platforms under one roof. Operators can now leverage the expertise of two industry leaders, serving both the Tour and Accommodation markets. We are grateful to John and Gina to be inheriting such a superb team and product."

SOURCE ResPax