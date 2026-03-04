Australia's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 Have Been Announced

SYDNEY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, today announces the 2026 list of Australia's Best Workplaces™ for Women, recognising 50 organisations that have proven it's possible to deliver exceptional business performance while still creating cultures where women can thrive at every level.

Each company on this year's list has earned its place following a rigorous assessment of confidential employee feedback representing the voices of 23, 478 women across Australia, a detailed analysis of organisational culture, and insights from the official Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

"These companies aren't marking their own homework – the bar is genuinely high," said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia and New Zealand. "This list only champions employers that back their commitments on flexibility, fair pay and women in leadership with real numbers and real experiences."

Who Made The Official 2026 List Of Australia's Best Workplaces™ For Women?

From pioneering fintech leaders like Docusign and Prospa, to established industry leaders like Adobe, Brown Brothers Wine Group and Mattel, this year's Best Workplaces for Women are all distinguished by:

Inclusive leadership accountability

Pay transparency and fair recognition

Flexible, human-centered work design

Career progression for all

As well as structured mentorships and active sponsorship for women in key decision-making roles.

"These workplaces aren't just waiting for equity to happen," said Rebecca Moulynox. "They've embedded fairness into everyday decision-making, creating cultures where flexibility, psychological safety, and growth opportunities are pillars of performance."

Despite steady awareness gains, the research shows many women still report unequal access to advancement opportunities and lingering disparities in representation at the senior level. Yet at the best workplaces, these gaps are narrowing. Women in top-ranked organisations are twice as likely to say they have an equal chance to grow their careers and three times more likely to describe their leaders as fair and inclusive.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by both employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

To qualify for this list, organisations must have at least 100 employees, with a minimum of 50 women, and women must make up at least 30 per cent of the total workforce and 20 per cent of management.

The 2026 Best Workplaces for Women list was determined through Great Place To Work's rigorous For All™ methodology , which evaluates hundreds of Certified™ organisations across Australia. This includes confidential employee feedback gathered through the Trust Index™ survey, a comprehensive analysis of women's representation at all organisational levels, and additional insights from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

