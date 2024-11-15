Australia's least-favourite chores just got easier with Roborock's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , the global best-selling robot vacuum brand[i], is thrilled to announce its exclusive deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.

Starting from 21 November to 4 December 2024, Roborock is offering significant discounts on a wide range of popular models, with savings of up to $700 – including popular models such as the S8 MaxV Ultra, Qrevo MaxV , Q8 Max+, Qrevo Master , Qrevo S , and Flexi Pro .

In a recent survey conducted across Australia, Roborock found that 27% of Australians would happily skip cleaning their floors forever, with many Aussies also admitting to neglecting high-maintenance tasks such as vacuuming, mopping, and appliance cleaning. With these cleaning challenges in mind, Roborock is offering unbeatable savings on popular models across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of up to $700.

The deals are available at Robrock Australia's Official Online Store, Roborock's Amazon storefront and all authorised retailers.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

S8 MaxV Ultra – (SAVE $ 7 00) - MSRP $2,999 / Promo: $2,299 The S8 MaxV Ultra is the company's most powerful one-stop cleaning solution, combining the company's most sophisticated deep cleaning technology with user-friendly features. The model introduces a unique robotic arm and an extra mop that efficiently cleans challenging areas with complete corner cleaning capabilities. Newly launched.

- MSRP / Promo: Qrevo Master – (SAVE $700 ) - MSRP $2,699 / Promo: $1,999 Newly launched and the most advanced model in the mid-range Qrevo series, the Qrevo Master is built for those who seek top-of-the-line cleaning technology at a mid-range price point. With high-powered suction, deep corner cleaning capabilities, and complete self-maintenance features, it's designed to tackle the toughest cleaning challenges effortlessly.





- MSRP / Promo: Qrevo MaxV – (SAVE $700 ) - MSRP $2,199 / Promo: $1,499 Offers users a complete hands-free floor cleaning experience at the mid-range price point, taking both vacuuming and mopping off your plate while combining powerful cleaning functions, self-maintenance capabilities, and intelligent features such – as pet recognition from flagship models – into one convenient cleaning package.





– - MSRP / Promo: Qrevo S – (SAVE $400 ) – MSRP $1,499 / Promo: $1,099 Newly launched, the Qrevo S is ideal for those looking for their first robot vacuum that excels at both vacuuming and mopping with self-maintenance features. It blends cleaning performance with a streamlined design for everyday cleaning.





– – MSRP / Promo: Q8 Max+ – (SAVE $500 ) - MSRP $1,299 / Promo: $799 The Q8 Max+ delivers high-performance cleaning with enhanced navigation and automatic dirt disposal. It's equipped with powerful suction and a flagship roller brush system making it perfect for homes with mainly hard floors, ensuring a deep and thorough clean.





– - MSRP / Promo: Flexi Pro – (SAVE $300 ) - MSRP $999 / Promo: $699 (Available starting 14 th November) The Flexi Pro is a versatile handheld vacuum option designed for deep floor cleaning and tight spaces. Capable of handling both wet and dry messes, and the ability to clean itself after every clean-up, the Flexi Pro tackles all types of messes with ease.

– - MSRP / Promo:

According to Roborock's recent survey, garages are the dirtiest spaces in Australian homes, with 46% of respondents admitting they need more attention. Other problem areas include bathrooms (41%), kitchens (38%), and even kids' playrooms (32%). Given the demands of busy lives, it's easy to see why some chores fall through the cracks.

With these exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, Roborock makes it easier than ever for Aussies to maintain a clean and comfortable home – without the hassle. Whether it's tackling neglected garages, high-traffic kitchens, or hard-to-reach corners in the bathroom, Roborock's innovative products are ready to take on the task.

For more information on Roborock products, please visit https://au.roborock.com

Notes to Editors:

The Roborock survey was conducted by TGM Research and involved 1,028 nationally representative respondents across Australia. The survey aimed to understand the cleaning habits, preferences, and challenges faced by Australians ahead of the launch of Roborock's Qrevo Master, Qrevo S and H5.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches liveswith its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/ .

[i] [1] The data comes from Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The sales figures of robotic vacuum cleaners worldwide in the first three quarters of 2023 (in RMB hundred million) were used for calculation. Roborock ranks first in the industry. Robotic vacuum cleaner refers to vacuum cleaners that automatically move around rooms using sensors to clean floors. The research was completed in February 2024.

