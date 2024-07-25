Authentic Awadhi Restaurant SanSara Emerges as Best Indian Restaurant on TripAdvisor

A convergence of India's diverse cultures and cuisines for a truly divine dining experience

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embodying the spirit of constant exploration of cuisines and flavours, SanSara, located at premium riverfront hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront is delighted to announce its recognition as Singapore's Best Indian Restaurant on TripAdvisor. Underscoring SanSara's commitment to deliver authentic dining experiences and unparalleled service, this marks a proud moment for the restaurant which is soon to mark one year of opening.

Sansara's Rajasthani Set Menu

Backed by ancient recipes and unique renditions of well-loved flavours, SanSara promises a warm and inviting dining experience for guests, a true reflection of the Indian hospitality. Master Chef Pannalal Nath is at the helm of the restaurant's curated menu, showcasing dishes through humble ingredients and traditional techniques to suit the discerning palate of guests from all around the globe. Guests are invited to delight in the flavours of Rajasthan with the Rajasthani Set Menu, priced from S$68++ for a unique gastronomical affair. Additionally, the newly introduced Executive Set Lunch Menus offer a choice between a two-course meal at S$28++ and a 3-course indulgence at S$38++, perfect for business lunches with associates or a midday break for working adults.

"We are beyond excited to have earned this recognition on TripAdvisor. At SanSara, we will continue welcoming guests to discover refreshing new flavours that encapsulate the taste of North India. We look forward to bringing more signatures adapted from recipes for the royals to transport guests to the streets of North India," shares Master Chef Pannalal Nath.

"I am extremely proud of my team for this commendable achievement and passion for delivering memorable dining experiences. At SanSara, every dish tells a story of craftsmanship and dedication to the art of Indian cuisine," said General Manager, Andrew Tan.

"SanSara continues to be a hallmark of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' commitment to delivering exceptional service and global dining experiences for our guests. This recognition is also a testament to our team's effort in ensuring our guests are treated with utmost care while serving authentic food that exceeds expectations, " shares Chief Commercial Officer at Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Saurabh Prakash.

SOURCE Millennium Hotels and Resorts