Authentic British Gastropub Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill Opens at The Londoner Macao

Tom Connolly, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations, Sands China Ltd., said, "It is a privilege to be working with Gordon and to bring one of his successful restaurant brands to diners at The Londoner Macao. With the addition of Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, our international dining experience is elevated to the next level and our professional team will deliver the most authentic British pub experience for diners in Macao."

The interior design, that pays a nod to 1830s industrial revolution architecture, is intricate and detailed so as to create the perfect cosy British pub ambience. The first iconic and impressive feature to be noticed when entering is the large centrally located bar, which is always at the heart of any good pub. This is complemented by a variety of seating options that are a mood in themselves, all decorated in a British flag inspired colour palette. Specific materials also add to the authenticity, including wood panelled walls, plush leather booths, reclaimed timber, plaster work and glass detailing, all siting alongside contemporary London artwork and accessories.

Gordon Ramsay said, "It's so thrilling to bring a taste of Britain to Macao with Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. The menu has many British classics as well as some personal favourites that I'm sure everyone will love. We've brought a bit of Cool Britannia to Macao with our beautiful restaurant at The Londoner Macao and I can't wait for everyone to enjoy it."

A Tempting Menu of British Classics

The upscale Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill offers a comprehensive menu that includes well-known Ramsay signatures such as Beef Wellington with a mushroom and truffle duxelle served with creamed potato and a red wine jus, Fish & Chips made from line-caught ale-battered cod, triple cooked chips and a homemade tartar sauce, and Sticky Toffee Pudding with crème fraiche and vanilla ice cream.

Other menu highlights include Slow Roasted Pork Belly with a cider vinegar glaze, a zingy Dijon mustard mash and tender green lentils and The London Burger with a juicy beef patty, tomato apple ketchup, sweet onion relish and cheddar cheese paired with triple cooked chips. There is also a quintessential British Sunday Roast of porcini rubbed roast beef, Yorkshire pudding and duck fat roasted potatoes that is only available Sunday lunch.

Another unique aspect and defining feature of Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill is the selection of hand-picked steaks that are cooked on the charcoal fired grill and served with café de Paris butter, herb salad, fried onion ring, overnight tomatoes and a choice of four sauces. The beef is sourced from the finest farms that focus on particular breeds that are known for greater complexity, extremely high marbling and rich, buttery and nutty flavours. Options include Stockyard M6+ tomahawk, Westholme Chateaubriand tenderloin M5+, and David Blackmore striploin M9+.

No true pub is complete without an interesting selection of beers, and here guests can find Macao's most perfect pint with eight draught brews on tap, and more than 16 bottled options from around the world, including four made in England. Handcrafted cocktails and a premium wine selection is also available. All of them can be paired perfectly with the bar menu of pub classics.

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

Opening Hours 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Location Level 1, The Londoner Macao

Reservations Phone: +853 8118 8822

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.londonermacao.com/macau-restaurants/gordon-ramsay-pub-n-grill.html

For high resolution images, please access the following:

https://sfs.sands.com.mo/w/f-6707804f-4c77-4525-aa21-fd660d9b4bd5

(Link valid until Oct. 24, 2023)

Username: [email protected]

Password: SRMacao202308+

(case sensitive)

SOURCE The Londoner Macao