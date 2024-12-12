Autoliv and JMC Form Strategic Partnership for Innovation and Expansion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd (JMC), a renowned Chinese automotive manufacturer, and Autoliv (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd, will start a new strategic cooperation to advance innovation and support global expansion.

JMC is a leading company in China's commercial vehicle industry and a new force in the field of passenger vehicles. Autoliv has supplied seatbelts to JMC since 1997.

The new strategic cooperation aims to leverage the companies' respective strengths and enhance global presence together. Efficient supply chain and modularization are expected to create new global market opportunities.

"This strategic partnership highlights Autoliv's commitment to building long-term relationships with key industry partners like JMC. Together, we will advance automotive safety technologies by bringing new innovations to market that redefine safety and comfort for drivers and passengers globally," said Sng Yih, President, Autoliv China.

The collaboration will focus on research and development to create advanced safety technologies that meet future market needs. The emphasis on innovation aims to improve the competitiveness of automotive products, offering drivers globally safer and more comfortable driving experiences.

"JMC is excited to deepen our collaboration with Autoliv," added Pinghui Li, General Manager, New Business, JMC. "Our shared vision for safety and innovation aligns perfectly, and we look forward to exploring new horizons in the automotive industry through this strategic alliance."

