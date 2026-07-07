Autoliv and XPENG Partner to Advance Safer Mobility Worldwide

GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the global leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that XPENG Inc, a leading Chinese physical AI technology company with growing international presence, and Autoliv (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd., have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to support the development of safer mobility solutions for global markets.

The partnership reflects both companies' ambition to strengthen collaboration across markets and support future mobility development in a rapidly changing global automotive landscape. XPENG is one of China's leading innovators in smart mobility, combining advanced electric vehicles, AI, autonomous driving, and humanoid robotics.

Under the agreement, Autoliv and XPENG will expand collaboration across several key areas, including technology development, digitalization, supply chain coordination, sustainability, and global business expansion, combining Autoliv's worldwide safety expertise with XPENG's innovation in smart electric mobility.

The partnership is designed to enhance system-level collaboration and improve innovation efficiency as the industry continues to evolve through electrification, connectivity, and globalization.

Autoliv will leverage its global footprint and longstanding expertise in automotive safety systems to support XPENG's product development and global expansion strategy.

"XPENG is striving to explore the future of mobility, and Autoliv is proud to support that journey. As vehicles become smarter, safety must be integrated from the very beginning. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to innovation and safety, combining XPENG's innovation in smart mobility with Autoliv's global safety expertise to help make the next generation of mobility safer," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: [email protected]

Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

Media: [email protected]

Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Autoliv