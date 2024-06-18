Autoliv introduces airbags made with 100% recycled polyester

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety solutions, continues its journey to a sustainable future by introducing airbag cushions made of 100% recycled polyester which significantly reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of airbags.

In collaboration with key supply chain partners, Autoliv has developed yarns, fabrics, and cushions made from 100% recycled polyester for use in airbag production. The completed testing of the new material demonstrates that the airbag cushion provides equal safety functionality to a standard polyester airbag while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 50% at the polymer level.

Using this new recycled material is a crucial step toward Autoliv's commitment to reduce emissions across its product range and will contribute to Autoliv's ambition to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the supply chain by 2040.

Autoliv's Chief Technology Officer, Jordi Lombarte, states, "We are walking the talk on our climate ambitions at Autoliv, by bringing the first technology to create airbags using 100% recycled polyester fabric. We have successfully proven the technology and are ready to offer it to our customers worldwide."

Autoliv continuously develops processes and products in a resource-efficient manner while minimizing environmental impact. The airbag cushion made with 100% recycled polyester is now part of Autoliv's product portfolio, and the new material is available for global customers.

"We are leading the way in developing airbags made from recycled polyester on current airbags. This milestone reflects our commitment to climate action and circularity, and our journey toward a more sustainable future," continues Jordi Lombarte.

Inquiries:

Media: [email protected], Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

Investors & Analysts: [email protected], Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to US $ 10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-introduces-airbags-made-with-100--recycled-polyester,c4002427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/4002427/2869748.pdf Press release_Autoliv introduces airbags made with 100% recycled polyester­_June 18, 2024

SOURCE Autoliv