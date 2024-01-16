Autoliv Swedish Depository Receipts: Changes to Terms and Conditions, ISIN-code, and Withholding Agent

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Euroclear Sweden's termination of its agreement to act as Withholding Agent, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb) today announces upcoming changes to its Autoliv, Inc. Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The SDRs will receive a new ISIN[1] code as of February 29, 2024, with updated terms and conditions. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) will assume the role as Withholding Agent in its capacity as issuer of Autoliv SDRs.

As Euroclear Sweden is no longer the Withholding Agent, it is necessary to change the ISIN code to enable SEB to serve as the new Withholding Agent. As of the date the new ISIN is effective, it will no longer be possible to hold Autoliv SDRs as owner registered holdings in a CSD account (Swedish: VP konto) with Euroclear Sweden. Such owner registered holdings in CSD accounts either (i) must be transferred to a custody account with a bank, or securities institution, which holds the role as nominee in Euroclear Sweden prior to February 29, 2024 or (ii) such Autoliv SDRs will automatically be converted to Autoliv Common Stock which is denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Affected SDRs holders will receive separate information around this by mail from Computershare but can also retrieve information on Autoliv's website as outlined below.

In order for you as owner of Autoliv SDRs to not be subject to so-called double taxation of potential future Autoliv dividends, your bank/custodian/nominee needs to be a Qualified Intermediary (QI) with a tax agreement with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If your bank/custodian/nominee does not have a QI tax agreement with the IRS, higher US withholding tax will be charged to dividends than if your bank/custodian/nominee has a QI agreement. It is therefore important that you contact your bank/custodian/nominee that holds your SDRs to ensure that it has a QI agreement [2].

The record date for the ISIN change is February 29, 2024. The last day of trading for the current ISIN code is February 27, 2024. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with the new ISIN code is February 28, 2024. During the period of February 26 thru February 29, 2024, it will not be possible to convert between Autoliv SDRs and Autoliv, Inc. Common Stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

More information, including the updated terms & conditions, will be made available on Autoliv's website: (http://www.autoliv.com/investors/share/SAUDR).

[1] ISIN is a unique code for identifying securities.

[2] The foregoing information is of a general nature and is not intended to constitute tax advice. Investors are asked to consult their own advisors regarding the specific tax consequences for each investor due to dividends, including the application and effect of U.S. and foreign tax laws.

