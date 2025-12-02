Automic Group Announces Senior Executive Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Innovation Agenda

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automic Group, Australia's market leader in technology-driven investor administration and services, announces two senior executive appointments to drive further growth and accelerate the Group's strategy.

Stacey Kelly had been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stacey is an experienced CFO with more than 25 years' experience across software, fund administration, wealth management technology, and financial services. She is known for her strategic and operational experience, partnership approach in driving aligned outcomes and supporting CEOs, leadership teams and the broader organisation.

Before joining Automic, Stacey was CFO at GBST, where she led the global finance function with cross jurisdictional responsibility across multiple markets, supporting the investment program to deliver a full platform cloud transformation under private equity ownership. Prior experience includes her role as CFO at ASX-listed Mainstream (acquired by private equity backed Apex Group), and roles at ASX-listed Macquarie Group and LSE-listed HSBC.

Simone Shugg has been appointed Chief People Officer (CPO). Simone is an experienced CPO who has spent more than two decades helping organisations navigate growth, transformation and change. She is known for aligning people, culture and operating models with ambitious commercial goals, and for working as a true partner to CEOs, executive teams and boards.

Before joining Automic, Simone was CPO at private equity owned Nearmap, where she led the global people strategy through rapid international expansion, organisational restructuring and the company's transition to private equity ownership. She has also held senior executive roles at Foxtel as Executive Director, People & Culture, and at Carnival Australia as Vice President, People & Performance, supporting large, complex workforces through industry disruption, digitisation and major change programs.

These key senior appointments follow the acquisition of Automic by Advent, a leading global private equity investor.

"I'm delighted to welcome Stacey and Simone to Automic. Each brings a depth of leadership experience that will be central to enabling our next phase of growth as we advance our market leadership domestically, pursue global opportunities and continue to innovate client-focused solutions," said David Raper, CEO of Automic. "Combined with our three new independent board appointments and the support of Advent, we have significant global expertise and depth of experience to drive our business forward at scale."

"I'm excited to be joining Automic, a technology-led market leader in investor administration services, with the opportunity to support further expansion and investment leveraging my prior experience across technology-led financial services companies. The business has a clear vision and value-creation plan, and I believe that strength in finance, and close partnerships with the leadership team and broader business will accelerate delivering on Automic's potential," newly appointed Automic CFO Stacey Kelly said. "I'm thrilled to join as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to working with David and the leadership team to support the delivery of our vision for our customers, staff and other stakeholders."

"What excites me about Automic is the opportunity to combine a strong commercial story with a genuine focus on people. The business is growing quickly, with a clear value-creation agenda, and I firmly believe that leadership, culture and talent will be critical to delivering on that ambition," newly appointed Automic CPO Simone Shugg said. "I'm delighted to join as Chief People Officer and to work with David and the leadership team to make sure our people strategy is a true driver of performance – creating an environment where our teams can do their best work and continue to push the boundaries of what we deliver for clients."

