Autry's First-Ever Pop-Up Store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport: A Celebration of Heritage, Quality, and Exclusivity

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autry, the iconic American sneaker brand, has launched its first-ever pop-up store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport. Located on Level 2, directly in front of Shake Shack, this pop-up marks a significant moment in the brand's expansion across Asia, offering an exclusive opportunity to discover its celebrated sneakers firsthand.

A re-edition of Medalist sneakers was introduced in 2019 through a network of premium resellers.

A Sneaker Experience Like No Other

The Autry pop-up showcases the brand's most coveted sneakers, including a sneak peek at the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Known for its classic American sportswear heritage and modern design, Autry blends timeless craftsmanship with premium materials, creating sneakers that are both stylish and durable.

Autry's popularity has soared globally, especially in Asia, where the brand's visibility has been boosted by K-pop icons Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK, frequently seen wearing the sneakers. Their influence has helped position Autry as a go-to footwear choice for fashion-forward fans who appreciate quality and design.

"The launch of our pop-up in Singapore is a momentous step for Autry," said Chris Lee, Director of A. Store. "It allows us to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, showcasing not only the quality of our sneakers but also the unique spirit of the Autry brand."

A Sustainable and Immersive Shopping Experience

Visitors to the pop-up will discover a visually stunning space designed entirely with eco-friendly fiberboard, blending Autry's heritage with contemporary aesthetics. Interactive displays highlight the craftsmanship behind each sneaker, providing a rich, immersive experience for all visitors.

Pop-Up Store Highlights:

Spring/Summer 2025 Collection: Explore the latest designs before anyone else.

Explore the latest designs before anyone else. Interactive Experience: A visually engaging and sustainable pop-up interior that invites exploration.

A visually engaging and sustainable pop-up interior that invites exploration. Exclusive Offers: Limited-edition shoe bags and special promotions throughout the pop up period

Pop-Up Store Details:

Location: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, L2-CL-E, Singapore 819666

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, L2-CL-E, 819666 Dates: 1 December 2024 to 28 February 2025 (currently ongoing)

1 December 2024 to (currently ongoing) Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm , Monday to Sunday

Don't Miss Out

Autry's limited-time pop-up at Jewel Changi Airport offers an exclusive chance to explore a premium selection of sneakers and experience the brand's unique blend of heritage and craftsmanship. Visit before 28 February 2025 to secure your pair and enjoy special festive promotions.

About Autry

Autry is a contemporary footwear brand that blends classic American sportswear with modern design. Known for its high-quality, timeless sneakers, Autry gained global recognition after being spotted on members of the Korean girl group BLACKPINK, significantly boosting the brand's popularity. Rooted in heritage but forward-thinking in style, Autry creates footwear that combines comfort, craftsmanship, and iconic design. Whether for everyday wear or making a statement, each sneaker is crafted for both functionality and style. Autry has quickly become a favorite among fashion-forward individuals and sneaker enthusiasts, celebrated for its distinctive design and premium materials.

About A. Store

Autry is brought to Singapore by A. Store, a multi-brand footwear retailer. This pop-up is part of A. Store's broader initiative to bring the best in contemporary footwear to discerning customers across Singapore. A. Store is known for curating a selection of brands that combine quality, design, and functionality, ensuring customers can find the perfect pair for any occasion. From the heritage-inspired designs of Autry to the consciously crafted styles of Cariuma and the ethically made vintage flair of SAYE, every pair tells a unique story of modernity with a focus on sustainability. Whether you're after timeless classics or bold new designs, customers are sure to find something they love at A. Store.

About Amnesty

Founded in 2006, Amnesty is a retail company focused on elevating the consumer experience. Over the years, Amnesty has featured high-fashion brands like Fred Perry, V Ave Shoe Repair, Asylum Shop, and CA4LA. In 2024, the company launched A. Store, a multi-brand footwear concept, with its first pop-up in The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur. The store showcases a curated selection of brands, including Autry, Stepney Workers Club, SAYE, Cariuma, East Pacific Trade (ept), Hirundo, and Foot Industry.

SOURCE A. Store