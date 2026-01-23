AVA to Showcase Next-Generation Multi-Screen Collaboration Solutions at ISE 2026, Expanding Global Partnerships Across Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVA , a brand of Taiwan-listed eMPIA Technology [3556.TWO], closed 2025 with strong global momentum driven by rapid Asia-Pacific channel expansion and growing market adoption of its wireless collaboration solutions. Building on this success, AVA will exhibit at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, where it will unveil two major innovative solutions designed for next-generation collaboration, training, and control room.

The first is IllumiNet Wireless Multi-Screen Control, a software-defined AVoIP platform designed for control rooms, training centers, and multi-screen collaboration spaces. IllumiNet enables intuitive wireless control, switching, and monitoring of multiple displays from a single iPad, making it ideal for command centers, and advanced training rooms .

The second highlight is OnCollab A10 Wireless Conferencing Device for dual-screen collaboration, a conferencing-ready solution that redefines how teams collaborate in video meetings. Users can dedicate one screen for live video conferencing while simultaneously using a second screen for annotation, whiteboarding, or content discussion.

Expanding Asia-Pacific Channel Presence

Throughout 2025, AVA significantly expanded its Asia-Pacific channel footprint beyond Taiwan, establishing active market presence across India, Thailand, Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This expansion reflects rising demand for flexible collaboration, training room, and control room solutions across education, enterprise, and government sectors.

Actively Seeking Global Partners at ISE 2026

As part of its global growth strategy, AVA will use ISE 2026 as a key platform to engage new international partners. AVA welcomes collaboration opportunities with distributors, system integrators, interactive flat panel brands (IFP), and leading AV solution providers who share a common vision for open, interoperable collaboration ecosystems.

AVA's wireless collaboration solutions are already integrated into IFP from IQBoard, Jector, and Genetouch, validating their compatibility and value within IFP ecosystems. AVA has also publicly demonstrated BYOM bundle solutions in Taiwan in collaboration with mainstream video conferencing brands such as Logitech, Poly, Jabra, Audio-Technica, ClearOne, Aver, and Lumens.

AVA at ISE 2026

Venue: #1B440, Hall 1, Fira Barcelona, Spain

Date: February 3–6, 2026

To experience AVA's latest collaboration innovations, visitors are invited to reserve a booth tour through [email protected].

About AVA

AVA, a brand of Taiwan-listed eMPIA Technology, brings over 20 years of expertise in audio and video IC innovation. Leveraging eMPIA's proven technology heritage, AVA specializes in next-generation wireless collaboration and ProAV solutions.

For more information on AVA, visit https://www.avacast.net and follow us on LinkedIn .

