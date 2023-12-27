AVANTAGE ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES A NEW OUTSTANDING CONCEPT IN FREE LIVE STREAM GAMING IN MACAU.

A New Concept in Live Entertainment.

HONG KONG and MACAU, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Games company Avantage Entertainment has launched an outstanding, one-of-a kind Free Live Game Avantage Baccarat

Hyper link: http://earlyaccess.avantagegames.com/intro-to-avantage/c4

Avantage Entertainment

The Avantage live streaming platform is an outstanding first in Hong Kong and Macau that provides the audience with an ultra-fast, quality competitive gaming experience in real-time, delivering an enhanced, organic and more engaging player experience.

Live Streaming Entertainment has rapidly emerged in Asia enabling far better and more realistic real-time and interactive social communications for users.

The Avantage Baccarat game is a unique social-only experience where remote players can watch a highly entertaining, live-streamed game as well as play along and compete from the device of their choice.

This social game provides competition for bragging rights and status on leader boards amongst players from within Asia and around the world.

Online baccarat is the most popular online game in South East Asia, with millions of fans enjoying and playing online every day. Avantage differs from traditional baccarat by presenting its unique live gameplay with a blend of fun and exciting video entertainment:

KEY FEATURES.

Totally Free Viewing.

High-end "television game show style" production and cutting-edge graphics that bring the game to life.

Single-level tournaments and championships.

Multi-level tournaments and championships where players can win their way up to games with greater points.

Addition of new twists and free gamification.

Targeted tournaments and leagues geared for challenges and social competitions.

Insightful on-camera commentary from seasoned experts.

Learn More. Play Here.

Hyper link: http://earlyaccess.avantagegames.com/intro-to-avantage/c4

Registering now enables early qualification for a special package of welcome privileges and strategy tips that gives you the competitive edge.

The Future of Free Live Stream Gaming is here!

Avantage Entertainment's mission is to create the most engaging social interactive game experiences possible. The company is committed to providing viewers and players with the best possible experience in Asia.

Beyond Avantage Baccarat, a portfolio of further social games with a fresh online stream entertainment experience is in development, all powered by the Avantage Competition AI Engine (ACE).

SOURCE Avantage Entertainment