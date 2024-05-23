Avaya To Demonstrate How Thai Organizations Can Innovation Without Disruption At Local Customer Conference

BANGKOK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, is set to show how it can enable organisations across Thailand and South East Asia to enhance experiences without disrupting existing investments, at the upcoming Avaya Thailand Customer Conference.

Amit Sirohi, Managing Director Avaya ASEAN FY24 Avaya Thailand Customer Conference A Case Study of the Use of AI on AXP

Taking place on May 23, 2024 in Bangkok, the event will feature a packed agenda during which Avaya, alongside major local customers and partners, will share insights on enhancing customer experience (CX) and employee experience (CX) to deliver business growth. They will delve into the reasons why Avaya is best-placed to help large organizations achieve these goals, as the company can enable experiential innovation while preserving large communications technology estates and processes.

Avaya executives will also share crucial updates on the Avaya Experience Platform, a single, unified platform that encompasses Avaya solutions for CX. Trusted by large enterprises globally, this platform empowers customers to maintain their core capabilities while evolving through flexible innovation paths, including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid deployment models.

At the Avaya Thailand Customer Conference, Avaya executives will demonstrate how, by offering flexible integration options and enabling customers to leverage third-party solutions through APIs and SDKs, Avaya delivers superior outcomes while providing customers the freedom to innovate and customize their experience, building on top of what already works for them.

Solution demos will include using AI and analytics to orchestrate exceptional customer journeys by harnessing data from interactions across multiple vendor touchpoints and applications, and using these to intelligently streamline customer experiences, drive efficiency, and deliver superior outcomes.

Other solutions will highlight how organizations can simplify and elevate the employee experience by unifying existing on-premises capabilities with new cloud-powered innovations into a single, modern agent desktop. This streamlined interface blends voice, digital, and AI-enabled interactions, empowering agents to deliver superior customer experiences more efficiently.

"The need to drive growth revenue and growth amid competitive pressures are the biggest challenges organisations face, and effective CX and EX are fundamental to overcoming them," said Amit Sirohi, Managing Director, Avaya ASEAN. "The Thai economy has made major strides in addressing these challenges, however too often, local organisations are hampered in their digital strategies by technologies that dictate how they should innovate.

"Our focus is to empower our customers so they can choose the best path forward, by offering solutions that streamline integration with cloud services and facilitating both current and future innovations – particularly in the evolution of digital channels and rising investment into artificial intelligence."

In addition, the Avaya Thailand Customer Conference will feature a series of demonstrations, as well as networking opportunities where local companies can learn and share with the Avaya team, industry experts and peers.

