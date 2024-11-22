Avenir CRYPTO's US$500 Million Investment Set to Drive Global Crypto Quant Leadership and Bolster Technological Innovation

Co-hosted with Deribit, LTP and Paradigm, the Avenir CRYPTO's Flagship Event in Singapore Highlighted Technology's Role in Addressing Liquidity Challenges Amidst Bitcoin's Near All-Time High Surge

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenir CRYPTO, the digital asset division of Avenir GROUP, convened industry leaders at the Singapore chapter of its flagship Future Boundless event series - a premium platform where great minds sparks ideas that drive changes in crypto. Co-hosted with leading institutions Deribit, Paradigm, and LTP, the event underscored the critical importance of advanced technology in addressing market fragmentation and enhancing trading efficiency in the cryptocurrency sector.

Building on the US$500 million Avenir Crypto Partnership Program announced in September, the event reinforced Avenir CRYPTO's vision of supporting high-performing quantitative trading teams globally. The initiative focuses on advancing financial innovation and technological empowerment as cornerstones of its investment strategy.

"This series reflects Avenir CRYPTO's commitment to fostering global collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem," shared Jason Lan, CEO of Avenir CRYPTO. "With a committed pool of 200 million USDT, 3,000 Bitcoin, and 50,000 Ethereum, we've already partnered with top trading teams worldwide. Our decade of experience and unmatched risk management are the pillars that are driving fintech innovation and paving the way for crypto assets to achieve mainstream adoption."

Driving Technological Leadership Through Collaboration

The event showcased a focus on technological advancement, with a panel discussion addressing critical market challenges, including fragmentation, liquidity dispersion, and latency issues. Moderated by William Lin, Quant Trading Specialist at Avenir CRYPTO, the panel included: Anand Gomes, CEO of Paradigm, Ethan Wang, CEO Hong Kong of LTP, Jerry Shea, Head of APAC at Chronicle Software, and Robert Ljubicic, a low-latency eTrading expert.

Panellists highlighted the pivotal role of technology in the trading environment. With Bitcoin approaching all-time highs and a surge in volatility driven by macroeconomic factors, the promise of enhanced market liquidity and institutional adoption has reinvigorated interest in the crypto ecosystem. However, fragmented markets and scattered liquidity across independent exchanges complicates trade and introduces latency in this 24/7 market, which necessitates advanced technologies to strategically maintain effectiveness.

Ethan Wang, CEO of LTP Hong Kong noted, "Liquidity profiles serve as the foundation for understanding the dynamics of digital asset markets. Through our extensive work with institutions across diverse digital asset exchanges, we've observed how critical factors — such as trading volume, fees, spreads, market depth, and execution latencies — shape effective trading strategies. As market fragmentation accelerates, leveraging advanced technology and seamless cross-exchange solutions has become indispensable for staying competitive and driving success."

"Paradigm was born from the need to address the fragmentation in cryptocurrency markets, where accessing liquidity for large and complex trades was a challenge. Each exchange had its own standards, and the market was built from the ground up without any unified approach. Our solution was to create an OTC marketplace where size, price, and immediacy were the key pillars, enabling institutions to access liquidity on-demand with a single click," highlighted Anand Gomes, Co-Founder & CEO of Paradigm.

"Low-latency processing of large quantities of orders is absolutely critical for options platforms like Deribit. This is why we invest heavily in our state-of-the-art, dedicated hardware setup and best-in-class software solutions, ensuring our systems remain reliable, efficient, and competitive in today's fast-paced crypto trading environment," mentioned Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit.

As Avenir Group expands its global footprint, it remains committed to advancing future-forward technologies through strategic industry collaboration, driving broader adoption of digital assets. Through its Future Boundless series, Avenir CRYPTO reinforces its position as a thought leader, spearheading technological innovation in the global crypto ecosystem.

About Avenir GROUP

Inspired by the French word for "a better future," Avenir GROUP is a pioneering institutionalised family office and investment management group dedicated to investing in emerging technologies through financial technology innovation. With a global footprint in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, Avenir GROUP engages in an extensive range of multi-asset class, multi-strategy investments in both traditional financial and digital asset sectors. Avenir GROUP strives to maintain a leading position in the industry with deep insights and excellence in the Web3 and digital asset space.

About Avenir CRYPTO Partnership Program

The Avenir CRYPTO Partnership Program is a US$500 million initiative dedicated to empowering high-performing quantitative trading teams worldwide. Offering flexible funding options across USD, BTC, and ETH, the program is designed to foster collaboration, drive financial innovation, and leverage advanced technology to address critical challenges in the crypto sector. The program underscores Avenir CRYPTO's commitment to shaping a more efficient, resilient, and technology-driven trading ecosystem. To be part of the program, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Avenir CRYPTO