Avenue Blossoms as a Rising Star

RAROTONGA, Cook Islands, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Living up to its name, Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited safeguards client assets like trees along an avenue that shelter people from the sun and rain. Our steadfast dedication to this mission has evolved into demonstrably successful trust plans, earning us the "Outstanding Award of Trustee Service" from Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek.

Alan Taylor, Director of Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited, acknowledges his team's achievements as Avenue celebrates its first-ever industry recognition for "Outstanding Trustee Service."

As a licensed Cook Islands trustee, Avenue bridges the gap between the complexities of trust formation and accessibility to the unique advantages of Cook Islands International Trusts unmatched by other jurisdictions. Our experienced team ensures every trust is meticulously constructed and client assets are allocated with an eye towards the ever-changing market. With a lineup of four plans offering flexible contribution options and the fifth hatching, Avenue caters to the diverse needs of our clients, enabling them to navigate their financial journey with peace of mind.

Avenue's early triumph and prospects are evident. Within six months of launching our new plans, we received over a thousand applications from clients. Considering that trust formation typically involves a longer decision-making process compared to other financial products, this growth highlights the effectiveness of our well-structured plans and first class services. Our ability to cultivate an extensive partner network is also a testament to our experienced team's reputation.

"This award is a testament to our team's expertise and hard work. I am sure it will be the first of many," says Alan Taylor, a Director of Avenue. "Trusts are not as prominent in Asia as in America and Europe. Therefore, we see a tremendous opportunity. By offering easily accessible trust plans, we aim to make trusts an essential part of the financial planning for Asia's affluent individuals, just as they are in Western countries."

While our services serve as a cornerstone of financial planning, demonstrating the use and benefits of using trusts in achieving personal financial goals, we also take seriously the opportunity to improve public financial literacy. We create educational materials about savings and investments, and tools for evaluating risk tolerance. This empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions, contributing to securing the financial future of our ageing society and reducing vulnerability to scams and monetary crisies.

Beyond the financial sector, we show care to the community we serve. Our swift response to provide financial aid to support relief and recovery after this year's Noto Peninsular earthquake exemplifies this focus. Additionally, we leverage our network to raise awareness of critical social issues, such as presenting colleagues and partners with our international days-themed calendar. Through these efforts, we strive to be a responsible corporate citizen.

The "Outstanding Award of Trustee Service" is part of Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek's annual Financial Institution Awards, which acknowledges outstanding businesses shaping the financial sector, selecting winners based on performance, growth, development, and business strategy. Receiving this award highlights Avenue's impressive trajectory and fuels our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class experience and positively impacting society.

