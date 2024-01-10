Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited Stands with Earthquake Victims in Japan

AVARUA, Cook Islands, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited ("Avenue CI") expresses heartfelt sympathy to the people and communities impacted by the recent Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Japan. Our thoughts are with all those enduring this tragic event.

In response to the massive crisis, Avenue CI is committed to providing swift and sincere support. We have donated JPY 1,000,000 to the Ishikawa Prefecture Disaster Relief Distribution Committee, working in cooperation with the Japanese Red Cross Ishikawa Prefecture Branch and the Ishikawa Prefecture Community Chest for immediate relief initiatives. We hope that our modest contribution can play a vital role in facilitating the timely supply of essential resources and the ongoing recovery process and most importantly, inspire others to join in responding to the needs of those affected.

In the face of such challenges, we firmly believe in the principle that the world is one family, emphasising that individuals should support each other to collectively forge a better life and future. We are convinced that the admirable spirit displayed by the people of Japan, uniting in mutual help within their neighbourhoods, will contribute to the healing and reconstruction of the affected areas, supported by the joint efforts of the global business community.

Avenue CI stands in solidarity with the affected people and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute and aspire to bring a ray of warmth to those in distress.

