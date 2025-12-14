Avnet and AMD Showcase Scalable AI Solutions to Accelerate Australia's Tech Leadership

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnet and AMD have wrapped up the inaugural 'AMD on Wheels' national roadshow, bringing cutting-edge AI and high-performance computing solutions to innovation hubs across Australia. The initiative reaffirmed the partners as definitive industry leaders by demonstrating the critical intersection of AI, sustainability, and commercial acceleration.

Demonstrating a commitment to the environment that parallels their focus on energy-efficient computing, the roadshow team travelled over 4000 KM through Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide with pure Electric Vehicles, the ZEEKR 7X and ZEEKR 009.

The roadshow shifted focus from individual components to complete, deployable AI and high-performance computing solutions. By showcasing this end-to-end capability, Avnet and AMD reinforced their commitment to providing secure, adaptable, and energy-efficient infrastructure—capabilities that are critical to enabling Australia to capture the broader AI opportunity that analysts estimate could, in an ambitious scenario, add up to around AU$142 billion a year to Australia's GDP by 2030. (Source: Australia's AI Opportunity report, 2025)

"Avnet and AMD are strategically invested in advancing Australia's capability in Responsible AI and next-generation computing," said Tan Aik Hoon, Avnet's Regional President for South Asia, Korea and Avnet United. "This roadshow proved why Avnet is the trusted partner for turning bold ideas into real-world success. Beyond distribution, Avnet helps innovators transform advanced AMD hardware into scalable, sustainable solutions that strengthen Australia's competitive edge."

The tour highlighted that Australia's next leap in innovation requires strong cross-sector collaboration. The 'Industry Collaboration for AI at Scale' panel, featuring leading industry experts and key figures from academia, addressed the critical challenge of scaling projects from pilot phase to full deployment. The ecosystem's resilience and capability were demonstrated by local success stories spanning defense, quantum, and space technology:

Advanced Navigation – Delivering Space-Ready Precision Systems

Advanced Navigation leveraged the "Avnet to the Moon" initiative to support its Laser Measurement Unit for Navigational Aid (LUNA), successfully delivering mission-critical components for operation in space and extreme environments. Through technology and supply support from Avnet and AMD, LUNA shows how local innovation can achieve space-grade reliability and strengthen Australia's position in the global space supply chain.

Quantum Brilliance advanced toward commercial deployment by transitioning to the AVNET+ AMD based ADRS1000 SOM. Despite global shortages, Avnet secured timely delivery, enabling QB to move from prototypes to production. The collaboration highlights how reliable supply chains can accelerate quantum commercialization and maintain Australia's competitive edge in frontier technologies.

Liquid Instruments is advancing test and measurement with Generative Instrumentation and agentic AI on its Moku platform, powered by AMD FPGAs. Launching with Moku:Delta in 2026, these natural-language-driven tools let engineers create and configure instruments in minutes. With support from Avnet and AMD, Moku is enabling faster, smarter experimentation across Australia's research and manufacturing sectors.

Silentium Defence SWaP-optimized passive radar systems, built on AMD technology, demonstrate how long-term collaboration accelerates defence-grade sensing. With Avnet's global supply chain and engineering support, Silentium Defence has moved from early prototypes to production-ready platforms, giving global customers stronger capability in next-generation radar technology.

"The next wave of AI innovation in Australia must be built on a foundation of Responsibility and Efficiency," said Steven Fong, Corporate Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan Embedded Sales at AMD. "We are committed to delivering the energy-efficient computing power that fuels this responsible acceleration, helping partners secure their competitive edge while aligning with national sustainability goals."

Avnet and AMD see the roadshow not as an endpoint, but as a blueprint for the future of Australian technology. By strengthening the pipeline between world-class research and commercial deployment, the partners are actively creating the foundational infrastructure—from the most advanced processors to the most secure supply chain—that will guarantee Australia's resilience and long-term technological leadership in the global AI landscape.

