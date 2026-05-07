Avnet opens new integration facility in Singapore to strengthen Asia-Pacific supply chain resilience

New center expands localized system integration, logistics, and manufacturing flexibility for APAC and global customers

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT), a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new Avnet Integrated Solutions facility in Singapore. The new site expands Avnet's regional integration capabilities and supports our customer's China-plus-one supply chain strategy, providing customers with more flexibility, resilience and supply chain options across the APAC region.

The Singapore site is Avnet Integrated Solutions' sixth integration facility globally, complementing existing integration centers in Chandler, Arizona; Guadalajara and Nogales, Mexico; Eschbach, Germany; and Tianjin, China. It also further strengthens Avnet's ability to support customers at scale through a connected, multi-region footprint.

Located within Avnet's existing Farnell Distribution Center in Singapore, the new integration facility is designed to support system, server, and rack build services, as well as international shipping. The site is certified under Singapore Customs' Secure Trade Partnership (STP) program, which recognizes companies with robust supply chain security and trade compliance practices, and is pursuing ISO 9001 certification. Integrated's Singapore footprint allows Avnet to support distribution customers in Asia as they progress toward more complex, integration–ready solutions—without changing partners or processes.

The Singapore integration center is designed to scale over time to serve additional customers across the region. The facility enhances Avnet's ability to provide localized integration, improved lead times, and competitive cost structures for customers navigating increasingly complex global market dynamics.

"The opening of our Singapore integration facility is a direct response to how our customers are rethinking their global supply chains," said Rebeca Obregon, President of Global Farnell and Integrated Solutions. "Singapore plays a critical role in connecting regional and global operations, and by expanding our integration capabilities in the region, we're operating as one connected network—giving customers greater flexibility, faster access to localized support, and more options to manage risk while accelerating time to market."

The Singapore site spans approximately 670 square meters (7,200+ square feet) and includes a dedicated integration space, warehousing, a repair depot, and a first article lab. The layout was intentionally designed to allow for future expansion as customer demand grows.

By expanding its integration footprint in Singapore, Avnet continues to invest in strategic locations that enable customers to better manage risk, optimize cost structures, and accelerate time to market.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. Through regional and specialized businesses around the world, we support customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We help companies adapt to change and accelerate the design and supply stages of product development. With a unique viewpoint from the center of the technology supply chain, Avnet is a trusted partner that solves complex design and supply chain issues so customers can realize revenue faster. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

SOURCE Avnet