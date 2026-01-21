AVPN's AI Opportunity Fund Expands Regional Efforts to Build AI Skilling Infrastructure for a Future-Ready Workforce Across Asia-Pacific

18 Local Training Providers selected for Phase Two of the Fund

AVPN developed an AI Skilling Policy Toolkit aimed at governments and policymakers

AVPN is also launching an AI training content hub, AI Learning for the Future of Work, for workers to access the Fund's Local Training Providers and their AI skilling programmes

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia, today announced three initiatives that further expand the impact of the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific , supported by Google.org and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which started as a USD 15 million Fund. Last year, the Fund expanded with an additional USD 10 million for Phase Two, which has selected 18 local training providers across Asia-Pacific.

The 18 organisations were selected based on their skills and experience in AI skilling training. AVPN will work with the local training providers to develop and deliver the most effective programme, while ensuring the autonomy and flexibility of the organisations to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Building on the strong outcomes of Phase One, AVPN aims to have curriculums that ensure workers are prepared for an AI-ready workforce and continuing to overcome systemic barriers in the region.

Beneficiaries include farmers, healthcare workers, vocational school and university students, those seeking employment, domestic workers or caregivers, and Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians.

The full list of the organisations is available here . Amongst the organisations receiving funding are:

Centre for Social and Behaviour Change (India) seeks to strengthen the capabilities of self-help group women. Workers with no prior exposure to AI will acquire practical, role-specific skills they can apply immediately. Crucially, the programme aims to build lasting institutional capacity by integrating AI modules into the government's cascade training systems based on the collaboration with the AI Mission of Government of Uttar Pradesh.

seeks to strengthen the capabilities of self-help group women. Workers with no prior exposure to AI will acquire practical, role-specific skills they can apply immediately. Crucially, the programme build lasting institutional capacity by integrating AI modules into the government's cascade training systems based on the collaboration with the AI Mission of Government of Uttar Pradesh. Manabiya Mom Inc. (Japan) creates long-term impact by building digital confidence and employability among vulnerable groups in Japan's service economy. By equipping workers in tourism, retail, and caregiving with foundational AI skills, we help them enhance productivity, improve communication, and adapt to the changing labor market. MSME employees will gain tools for business competitiveness and digital transformation, while caregivers will benefit from time-saving AI applications.

creates long-term impact by building digital confidence and employability among vulnerable groups in Japan's service economy. By equipping workers in tourism, retail, and caregiving with foundational AI skills, we help them enhance productivity, improve communication, and adapt to the changing labor market. MSME employees will gain tools for business competitiveness and digital transformation, while caregivers will benefit from time-saving AI applications. Ruang Kolaborasi Perempuan (Indonesia) strives to generate a significant impact for workers across various sectors by equipping them with the ability to utilise AI as a tool that enhances their daily tasks. For those seeking employment, this translates to crafting more persuasive CVs, preparing effectively for interviews, and identifying job opportunities with greater precision. For agricultural workers and fishers, AI will facilitate weather predictions, yield assessments, and more accurate production planning. For workers in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), AI will create avenues to boost sales, comprehend customer behaviour, and manage businesses in a digital environment.

In addition, AVPN is also building an AI training ecosystem through the AI Opportunity Fund. This includes a publicly-available AI training content hub, AI Learning for the Future of Work , which provides open access to Local Training Providers and their programmes for the general public to discover and enrol in relevant courses, thus increasing the number of workers able to benefit from localised AI upskilling.

On a policy infrastructure level, AVPN has also developed an AI Skilling Policy Toolkit for governments and policymakers. Built on insights from the AI For All report and engagements with policymakers across Asia-Pacific, the Toolkit defines and translates design principles for more effective AI skilling initiatives into actionable policy considerations and implementation pathways that can be undertaken through the skill development cycle.

AVPN hopes to use the AI Skilling Policy Toolkit to support ongoing and deeper policy engagements in 2026, helping to strengthen ecosystem alignment and provide a common reference point for unified approaches to AI skilling across the region.

Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, said: "Workers in Asia Pacific have an urgent need for contextually relevant, localised, digital skills and relevant upskilling that will position them well for employability, entrepreneurship and job retention. Continuing on the strong momentum and results of Phase One of the AI Opportunity Fund, Phase Two of the AI Opportunity Fund initiative expands the good work that has been and continues to be done by the selected organisations in empowering workers across the region, partnering policymakers, reaching out to workers seeking resources, forging more equitable outcomes for all."

Marija Ralic, Head of Google.org APAC , said: "At Google.org, we believe that for AI to truly be a force for good, its benefits must be accessible to everyone. We are incredibly proud to see the impact and continued momentum of the Google.org AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific as it moves into this next critical chapter, focused on scaling impact. By supporting an additional 18 local providers and launching the AI Content Hub, AVPN is making localized upskilling available to the public at an unprecedented scale. This hub serves as a central gateway where anyone can search and filter for localized training by market or language, allowing workers to seamlessly discover the training they need. From upskilling self-help group workers with AI tools through the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change in India to training caregivers via Manabiya Mom Inc. in Japan, this program is a vital step toward a future-ready workforce and Google.org's vision of unlocking opportunity for everyone, everywhere."

Antonio Zaballos, Director, Digital Sector Office, ADB, said: "AI skills are essential but they are not sufficient on their own. For AI to drive inclusive and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific, skills development must be built on strong digital and data infrastructure, robust data governance, and the protection of critical information and systems. Through the AI Opportunity Fund, ADB is supporting a holistic, AI-ready ecosystem that links workforce skilling with policy readiness and scalable investment opportunities. This approach helps countries move beyond isolated pilots toward bankable, region-wide solutions that boost productivity, strengthen MSMEs, and improve public service delivery."

Phase One of the Fund has trained over 300,000 workers through its 48 selected organisations or local training providers, across Asia Pacific as of December 2025. In Phase Two, AVPN continues to build a regional infrastructure for AI training and policy development through the addition of new Local Training Providers, the launch of the AI Content Hub and the AI Skilling Policy Toolkit. Together with the AIM ASEAN programme, a dedicated track focused on supporting MSMEs in Southeast Asia and launched in collaboration with ASEAN Foundation, AVPN's initiative aims to support training for 720,000 workers across Asia Pacific and 100,000 MSMEs across the Southeast Asia region in total by 2027.

About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 700 diverse members across 43 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead social impact efforts across key pillars while improving the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront.

About Google.org

Google.org applies Google's innovation, research, and resources to promote progress and expand opportunity for everyone.

