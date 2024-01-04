Award Winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 Recognised at ATC's inaugural SMESummit

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 presentation ceremony unfolded on 28 December 2023 at Raffles City Convention Centre, which was held in conjunction with the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)'s inaugural event – the Singapore SMESummit.

Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 Special Category Award Winner - Best SME Workplace: TTS Group Pte Ltd

The Singapore SME 500 Award, being one of Singapore's long running business award managed by ATC, is a benchmark for recognising and honouring outstanding Singapore's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that have been developed and managed effectively, performed well in its fiscal years, instilled and maintained business excellence in its operations.

Apart from the standard award category, six award winners have bagged the special award category that includes Best Digital Adopter, Fast Growing SME, Emerging Brand, Best SME Workplace, Green & Sustainable and Overall Notable Winner of 2023. These award winners are selected and judged based on their corporate achievements and merits amongst all finalists. The Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 has also seen 16 award winners that have secured their awards for consecutive three years and more.

Present are supporting partners including Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), Workforce Singapore (WSG), SMECentre@SICCI, Accenture, Amazon and ISOCert Pte Ltd and Skylink Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

The awards were presented by Guest of Honour, Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, where he commended on the awardees' performances, stating "The resilience demonstrated by our SMEs are truly inspiring. In the face of challenges, uncertainties and global shifts, you have not just weathered the storms, but emerged strong, more adaptable, and ready to take on the future and global stage. Your stories of success are a testament to the unwavering spirit that defines the heart of our business community.".

The Association of Trade and Commerce extends its appreciation to Mr Zhulkarnain, supporting partners and its heartiest congratulations to all the Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 winners.

The six award winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2023 special categories are:

2023 Overall Notable Winner: Chang Cheng Mee Wah Best Digital Adopter: Dollar Shape Pte Ltd Best SME Workplace: TTS Group Pte Ltd Emerging Brand: Exotic Office Solutions Pte Ltd Fast Growing SME: Asiaone Online Pte Ltd Green & Sustainability: SG Car Choice Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award Winner of Four (04) Consecutive Years

The Therapy Room Pte Ltd Dashmesh Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award Winner of Three (03) Consecutive Years

Awesome Kitchen Pte Ltd Gowheeler Pte Ltd Planworth Global Factoring (S'pore) Pte Ltd Global Events Management and Travel Private Limited Bazgym Gymnastics School KMK Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd UT Engineering Pte Ltd Hew Transportation Pte Ltd Trinity Learning Centre Pte Ltd Walluco Pte Ltd Karotoa Overseas (S) Pte Ltd I Design & Build Pte Ltd Promopower Pte Ltd Scan – Bilt Pte Ltd

SOURCE Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)