Award-winning expertise and evolving services solidify Avenue CI as a premier wealth partner

AVARUA, Cook Islands, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited ("Avenue CI") achieved another significant milestone in 2026, earning the "Outstanding Award of Trustee Service" at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards for the third consecutive year. Following its emergence as a rising industry contender in 2024 and the strengthening of its market presence in 2025, this latest recognition underscores Avenue CI's continued advancement as a trusted provider of asset protection and wealth planning solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Launching New Savings Solutions to Meet Evolving Wealth Planning Needs

As global economic conditions remain increasingly complex and unpredictable, clients are placing greater emphasis on long-term financial resilience and disciplined wealth accumulation. Responding to these evolving needs, Avenue CI introduced a new regular savings plan in late 2025, expanding its suite of solutions beyond traditional asset protection structures.

Designed for individuals and families pursuing mid- to long-term financial objectives, the programme offers a practical and accessible pathway to systematic monetary growth. By combining disciplined savings strategies with the robust legal protections available through Cook Islands trust structures, the solution enables clients to build, preserve, and transfer wealth with greater confidence across generations.

Strengthening Comprehensive Wealth Solutions

For many years, Avenue CI has specialised in leveraging the internationally recognised strengths of Cook Islands International Trusts to help clients safeguard assets against an increasingly uncertain global environment. The introduction of the new savings plan reflects the company's broader commitment to delivering holistic financial alternatives that align asset protection with long-term financial planning objectives.

By expanding its service offering, Avenue CI aims to support a wider range of clients at different stages of their financial journeys, providing flexible options that adapt to changing personal, family, and business needs.

Driving Sustainable Growth Through Digital Innovation

Innovation remains a key pillar of Avenue CI's long-term development strategy. To enhance client accessibility and operational efficiency, the company has integrated fully digital application and onboarding capabilities into its new savings plan. These initiatives streamline the client experience while supporting more efficient service delivery across multiple markets.

As demand for cross-border wealth planning continues to increase throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Avenue CI remains focused on investing in technology, operational excellence, and service innovation to better serve a growing international client base.

A Third Consecutive Award Reflecting Sustained Excellence

The Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards are widely recognised for honouring organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievement, innovation, and long-term contribution to the financial services industry. Securing the Outstanding Award of Trustee Service for three consecutive years highlights Avenue CI's ability to deliver consistent performance while adapting to evolving market demands.

Looking ahead, Avenue CI will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in asset protection and wealth planning. Building upon its foundation of professional expertise and client-centric service, the company remains committed to developing innovative solutions that help clients navigate uncertainty, preserve wealth, and achieve long-term financial objectives.

About Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited

Avenue CI is a licensed trustee company in the Cook Islands offering integrated trust and wealth management solutions, empowering you to manage, safeguard and grow your assets. With our expertise, we strive to be your companion on the avenue of wealth management, help you seize every opportunity, overcome any obstacles that may arise and ultimately realise your life's aspirations.

SOURCE Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited