Award-Winning Thres Kars Strengthens Its Position as One of Singapore's Early Pre-Owned EV Pioneers

Recognised among Singapore's 2026 Top 25 Distinguished Automotive Brands and awarded SME500 Singapore 2026, Thres Kars continues to build trust in the pre-owned EV market through multi-brand choice, trained EV guidance, and a clearer direct EV buying and selling experience.

Founded by Dave and Anna, the Singapore dealership is building trust in the pre-owned EV market through multi-brand choice, trained EV guidance, and a clearer direct EV buying and selling experience.

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore moves towards a greener transportation future, Thres Kars Pte Ltd is strengthening its position as one of Singapore's early pioneers in the pre-owned electric vehicle (EV) space.

Founded in 2022 by Dave and Anna, Thres Kars has grown from a used-car dealership into a multi-brand EV destination focused on helping customers buy, sell, and understand EVs with greater confidence.

Ms Anna (left), Co-Founder, and Mr Dave (right), Co-Founder of Thres Kars Pte Ltd

For Thres Kars, EVs are not a recent trend. Dave's experience with EVs began before the company was founded. As early as 2019, he was already involved in selling Tesla Model 3 vehicles to Singapore customers before Tesla officially launched retail operations locally. This early exposure gave the team practical experience in EV ownership concerns, including battery confidence, charging, warranty, resale value, and long-term running costs.

"Many customers are interested in switching to EVs, but they are not always sure where to start," said Dave, Co-Founder of Thres Kars. "Our role is to help them understand their options, compare different models, and make a decision with confidence."

Building Trust in the Pre-Owned EV Market

As EV adoption grows in Singapore, more buyers are looking beyond brand-new vehicles. Many now want quality pre-owned EVs that offer better value while still giving them peace of mind. This is where Thres Kars sees a clear market need. Buying a pre-owned EV can be confusing for first-time buyers.

Customers often ask about battery health, charging infrastructure, warranty coverage, financing, resale value, and whether an EV fits their daily driving needs. Thres Kars aims to make this process clearer. Instead of only selling what is available, the team focuses on helping customers understand what matters before they buy.

"We do not want customers to feel pressured," Dave added. "We want them to feel informed. When they buy from Thres Kars, they should feel that they are not just buying an EV, but buying with confidence."

Not Just Selling EVs, But Understanding EVs

While many used car dealers may now include EVs in their inventory, Thres Kars is focused on building deeper EV knowledge across its team.

The company's team is trained to understand different EV makes and models, supported by Dave's early experience in the EV space. This allows the team to guide customers across key areas such as battery health, charging habits, warranty, ownership costs, trade-in options, financing, and resale considerations.

Thres Kars also offers customers a multi-brand EV comparison experience. Instead of being limited to one manufacturer or one model, customers can compare different EV brands under one roof, including Tesla, BYD, BMW, MG, Aion, Chery, GAC, and other emerging EV models.

This gives customers a clearer view of which EV suits their needs, budget, and lifestyle.

From a Small Inventory to a Growing EV Destination

Since its establishment, Thres Kars has continued to grow. The dealership started with fewer than five vehicles in its early days and has grown to stock more than 30 vehicles during peak periods.

The company has also moved into a larger 4,200-square-foot showroom, giving customers more space to view, compare, and understand different vehicle options.

Today, Thres Kars is led by founders Dave and Anna, supported by a growing team that handles EV consultation, customer support, financing, trade-ins, and after-sales needs.

Building a Direct EV Purchase Channel

Beyond helping customers buy EVs, Thres Kars is also building a clearer direct EV purchase channel for car owners who want to sell or trade in their electric vehicles.

This direct purchase approach allows EV owners to receive a more convenient and transparent selling experience, while helping Thres Kars maintain a stronger pipeline of quality pre-owned EV inventory.

For customers, this creates a more complete EV ownership journey.

They can buy a pre-owned EV, sell their current car, trade in, explore financing, arrange insurance, and receive guidance through one trusted dealership.

One-Stop Support for EV Buyers and Sellers Thres Kars offers a wide range of automotive services, including:

• Pre-owned EV sales

• Selected new EV options through partnerships

• Direct EV purchase and trade-in support

• Financing assistance

• Insurance solutions

• EV consultation and education

• Vehicle sourcing services

• After-sales support

This one-stop approach is designed to make the buying and selling journey easier for customers who want clear advice and practical support. The company's key message is simple: customers should not feel alone when making the switch to EVs. They should have a team that can guide them before, during, and after the purchase.

Growing Recognition in the EV Space

Thres Kars' EV-focused direction is also gaining wider market recognition. The brand has been recognized by Motorist as one of Singapore's pre-owned EV pioneers, strengthening its credibility in the EV dealership space.

These milestones support Thres Kars' goal of becoming one of Singapore's trusted go-to names for preowned EVs.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Thres Kars plans to continue strengthening its position in the pre-owned EV market.

This includes expanding its EV inventory, improving customer education through content, and growing its direct EV purchase channel. The company also aims to use digital marketing and social media to help more customers understand EVs before they step into the showroom.

By explaining topics such as battery, warranty, charging, financing, and resale value in simple language, Thres Kars hopes to make EV ownership less intimidating for first-time buyers.

"We want more people to understand that EVs can fit into everyday life," said Dave. "Our vision is to help customers navigate the future of mobility with more choice, more clarity, and more confidence."

Advice for Future Entrepreneurs

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Dave shared that business requires courage, focus, adaptability, and perseverance. "Business is never a straight path," he said. "There will be ups and downs, but every challenge teaches you something valuable. Stay focused on your direction, work hard, and be willing to adapt to changing times."

About Thres Kars Pte Ltd

Founded in 2022 by Dave and Anna, Thres Kars Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based automotive dealership specialising in pre-owned and selected new electric vehicles. The company offers a wide range of EV brands, direct EV purchase and trade-in solutions, financing, insurance, EV consultation, and after-sales support.

With a strong focus on customer education, trust, and transparency, Thres Kars is committed to helping more Singapore drivers buy, sell, and switch to EVs with confidence. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/threskars

SOURCE Thres Kars Pte Ltd