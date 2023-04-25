Acknowledgement of Hong Kong's Regional Winners

Pre-Ceremony Networking Session to Strengthen Potential Business Cooperation

Awardees of the DigiCon6 ASIA Gold Award & That's Entertainment

HONG KONG, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a highly regarded digital content competition in Asia, "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" have been co-organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc (TBS) for years with aim to identify and support potential creative talents in Hong Kong thru promotions and recognitions of their creative digital contents. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), HKDEA organized the Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" on April 13 in Premiere Elements, to give recognitions to outstanding digital content created by Hong Kong talents.

Co-organizers were honoured to have Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government to be the Guest of Honour to deliver a welcome speech. Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, and Mr. Takafumi YUKI, Representative from Digicon6 ASIA Headquarters International Alliance also attended the ceremony. On the same occasion, Mr. Higuchi SHINJI, renowned Japanese film director and winner of the 46th Japan Film Awards Outstanding Director Award; Mr. LeiLei, Beijing director; Mr. Craig Au-Yeung Ying Chai, Hong Kong Multimedia Artist; Professor Ito YUICHI, famous animation director; and Mr. LO Che-ying, local animation veteran also shared their professional views on some of the winning works of the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" in compare to other winning works overseas.

The "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" attracted 79 applications. Similar to regional contests in other participating countries and regions, Hong Kong's entries had to compete for the Regional Gold Award, Silver Awards and Next Generation Award before they can be nominated to further compete for highest awards in the Grand Final. 16 Asian countries/ regions participated in the Grand Final of the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" organized by the TBS, namely Bengal, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand. Its Awards Presentation Ceremony was successfully held in Tokyo, Japan in November last year (2022).

Winner of "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" Gold Award, Lilian Fu Wing Yan also won the 2nd highest award in Tokyo's Awards Presentation Ceremony last year, the DigiCon6 ASIA Gold Prize, with her entry "My Dear Son"; while Stepc & Point Five Creations won one of the Silver Awards in Hong Kong and the DigiCon6 That's Entertainment award with the entry "Everywhere". This award does not guarantee a winner every year yet "Everywhere" was awarded with it. Title well deserved.

The remaining Hong Kong Silver Award goes to FLYING MONKEYS PRODUCTION and its "Tête-bêche". Lee Yorki with her entry "Drowning" won a Next-Generation Award.

Speaking at the Award Presentation Ceremony, Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government congratulated HKDEA and TBS for successfully co-organizing the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" and the related activities in Hong Kong. He also congratulated all Hong Kong winners.

The winner list of the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" is as follows:

Awards Winners Works Asia Gold & HK Gold Fu Wing Yan Lilian My Dear Son Silver FLYING MONKEYS PRODUCTION Tête-bêche Silver & That's Entertainment Step C & Point Five Creations Everywhere Next Generation (for participants aged 25 or below and

being the major members of the

production teams of the entries) Lee Yorki Drowning Merit Ho Tsz Ching White Merit 仨人行 THREE STUDIO THE SQUARE CITY Merit One Crew Production Interview with Lo Ting: An Oral history project Merit Chan Pui Sze Defoam Merit Do Something Studio Limited STORE Merit made in kowloon S.O.S. Merit Brickout Studio Mermaid Merit Creative Woodplace Uncle Babysitter 2

"The 24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" Extension Activities in Hong Kong

In addition to this awards presentation ceremony, HKDEA also successfully held the "Asia Masters Forum" and " Screening Session" on April 12, 2023. The former event invited two Asian animation masters from Japan and Beijing to share their experiences and working process. They are Mr. Higuchi SHINJI, a renowned Japanese film director and the winner of the 46th Japan Film Awards Outstanding Director Award; and Mr. LeiLei, Beijing director of the Chinese-language film "The Shining River" and the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival's only selection. The screening displayed some of the award-winning works in Hong Kong and Asia this year where directors and producers of the screened works were also invited to share their production experiences on stage. Other directors and producers from overseas shared their experiences online.

More details of the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" are available at: https://www.digicon6asia.hk

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organization aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals - boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and developing digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong's production; promoting communication between the digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property right and scrapping counterfeit products.

About Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. (TBS) with its headquarter in Tokyo, Japan, is the key station of a national television and radio network. TBS's 28-affiliate station TV and news network JNN (Japan News Network), and 34-affiliate station radio network, JRN (Japan Radio Network) span the country domestically, in addition to its overseas news bureaus located around the world. Other business activities include: General broadcasting (television broadcasting) in accordance with broadcast law and other broadcasting related regulation/production and distribution of TV programs, DVDs, videos, etc.

Telecommunication services TV broadcasting: JORX-TV/JORX-DTV.

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) since 2013/14 and other projects to support the further development of local advertising and music industries.

Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association