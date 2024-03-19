Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "25th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" Recognition Event for HK's Local Champions & ASIA Awards' Winners

HONG KONG, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc, "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" is a highly recognized digital content competition in Asia. Its primary objective is to identify and nurture the creative potential of individuals in HK by providing them with opportunities for promotion and recognition of their innovative digital creations. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, HKDEA organized the Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "25th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" to present Gold Awards, Silver Awards and Next Generation Awards, acknowledging exceptional digital content crafted by talented individuals from HK.

Co-organizers were honoured to have Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government to be the Guest of Honour to deliver a welcome speech. Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, and Mr. Takafumi YUKI, coming from Japan intentionally, Representative from DigiCon6 ASIA Headquarters International Alliance also attended the ceremony. On the same occasion, Ms. Noriko MATSUMOTO, Japanese animation producer, Mr. CHEN Lianhua, famous director from Beijing and Mr. LO Che-ying, local animation veteran also provided their insights and perspectives on selected winning entries of "25th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong".

Flying Monkeys Production, won HK Gold Award with its entry "Monsoon Blue", meanwhile this entry won both DigiCon6 ASIA Grand Award and the DigiCon6 ASIA Best Story Award, marking another achievement for HK animation in international competitions. The producer, Donald GUO, collaborated with various teams, including working with the professional music team Room 307 to produce background music. Moreover, HK famous singer Kay TSE was invited to be the lead vocalist for the animation, showcasing Donald's network in the pop music industry to add value to "Monsoon Blue."

Awards Winners Works Asia Gold & HK Gold Flying Monkeys Production Monsoon Blue Best Story Crossfade Creative Limited Frankie Special Mention Amazing Creations Let's Party Till the End Merit all good archives ltd. on a dark stormy night INSIGHT STUDIOS (HK) LIMITED Globby the Dragon No Reason Studio You build a home in my mind Amphi Productions Monkey on My Back Junes Brave New Era Jammee Pro Grandpa's paradise dotdotdot Catfood INSIGHT STUDIOS (HK) LIMITED Inventing Father TOCAT CREATIVE LIMITED 3.3 Bakery Southern Creations Bless You

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association