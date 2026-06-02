Honouring Local Animation Talent

Fostering Cultural Exchange and Industry Collaboration

Expert Sharing to Broaden Global Perspectives

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" is a major annual event in the international animation industry and is recognized as one of the most influential digital content competitions in Asia, attracting talented creators from across the region. For many years, The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) has partnered with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS) to co-organize DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong, with a mission to identify and celebrate the creative potential of individuals. Over the past decade, the competition has gained strong support from Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), which has become its lead sponsor, enabling the event to grow in both scale and impact.

Group photo of the officiating guests and all award-winning animation artists at the Awards Presentation Ceremony of the“27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong”

On May 29, 2026, HKDEA organized the Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" at Premiere Elements, to present Gold Awards, Best Story, Best Art Awards and Next Generation etc, in recognition of the outstanding works.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, and Mr. Takafumi YUKI, Representative from Digicon6 ASIA Headquarters International Alliance participated in the ceremony as honorable guests. On the same occasion, Mr. Wenyu LI, Associate Professor of the Department of Design at the School of Arts of Sichuan University and Animation Director; Mr. Liaoyu CHEN, Professor at the School of Animation of Beijing Film Academy and Animation Director, provided their insights and perspectives on selected winning entries of "27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong". Several exceptional local digital works were showcased on-site, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the allure of Hong Kong animation.

The "27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" received a total of 91 entries. According to the competition rules applicable to each participating countries and regions, Hong Kong's entries had to compete for the Regional Gold Award, Best Story Award, and Best Art Awards before they can be nominated to further compete for highest awards in the "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" held in Tokyo, Japan in November 2025. A total of 14 regions in Asia participated, apart from Hong Kong (China), representatives also came from Bangladesh, Chinese Mainland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China) and Thailand.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of HKDEA, who led the Hong Kong delegation to Japan for the DigiCon6 ASIA Award Presentation Ceremony, said, "Hong Kong's animation talents and the quality of local creative works continue to improve year after year, fully demonstrating the industry's growing strength and potential. Continuous support from the government is crucial to driving the development of the industry. At the same time, we are pleased to see healthy competition among local creators, inspiring even more creativity and breakthroughs. Looking ahead, we will continue to work together and strive for the long-term development of Hong Kong's digital entertainment industry."

The winner list of the "27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" is as follows:

Awards Works Winner Gold Silili and Tree Morph Workshop Best Story BUZZING BEES Croissant Studio Best Art Silent Tides MindExit Studio Next Generation Ostrich Express Hong Kong Baptist University Merit Blacky The Metal Arm Intoxic Studio Limited Merit Fireworks Koi Design & Grocery Merit Roboy Free-D Workshop Ltd. Merit Nine Awaken ManyMany Creations Limited Merit Planet Foodies Nikopicto Limited Merit LOVER THOSEHERE STUDIO Merit The James Show Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd. Merit Uncle Babysitter 3 Creative Woodplace Merit Kagami PAPAPAPA Studio

"The 27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" Extension Activities in Hong Kong

In addition to this awards presentation ceremony, HKDEA also successfully held some extension activities, including the "Asia Masters Forum" and " Screening Session" on 28-29 May, 2026.

"Asia Masters Forum" specially invited two renowned Asian animation masters from Mainland China, including Mr. Wenyu LI, Associate Professor of the Department of Design at the School of Arts of Sichuan University and Animation Director; Mr. Liaoyu CHEN, Professor at the School of Animation of Beijing Film Academy and Animation Director. They shared their creative journeys and experiences with the audience, while also exploring new industry developments and future trends in the animation sector from different perspectives.

"Screen Session" displayed couples of the award-winning works, including "Silili and Tree" from Hong Kong, Japan Gold Award "手" and Japan Animation Best Story Award "dipolar bipolar". Directors and producers of the screened works were also present to meet the audience and share behind-the-scenes stories and challenges from their creative journey. In addition, local and overseas experts offered live critiques of the works, further fostering creative exchange and dialogue.

More details of the "27th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" are available at: https://www.digicon6asia.hk

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organization aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals - boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and developing digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong's production; promoting communication between the digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property right and scrapping counterfeit products. HKDEA's website: www.hkdea.org

About Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. (TBS) with its headquarter in Tokyo, Japan, is the key station of a national television and radio network. TBS's 28-affiliate station TV and news network JNN (Japan News Network), and 34-affiliate station radio network, JRN (Japan Radio Network) span the country domestically, in addition to its overseas news bureaus located around the world. Other business activities include: General broadcasting (television broadcasting) in accordance with broadcast law and other broadcasting related regulation/production and distribution of TV programs, DVDs, videos, etc.

Telecommunication services TV broadcasting: JORX-TV/JORX-DTV.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk

Photo for Download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DvToZ4Nmtl0ico_zYPQ7-4P7Ynz_45D9?usp=drive_link

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association