AWEWE 2024 Conference - Exabytes Leads the Charge for Female Empowerment in Southeast Asia's Digital Realm

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabytes , Southeast Asia's leading All-in-one Business, Cloud, Digital, and Ecommerce solutions provider, proudly announced the fourth edition of its Accelerate Women Entrepreneurship with Exabytes (AWEWE) 2024 Conference – Tech Leaders Connect.

This groundbreaking event took place on 25 April 2024, at the Lifelong Learning Institution, Paya Lebar, Level 1, Event Hall 1, uniting over 100 influential visionaries, thought leaders, and pioneering women entrepreneurs in an engaging exploration with the theme "Catalysing Economic Inclusion through Cybersecurity and Tech Advancements.

The technology industry grapples with a significant gender disparity, as evidenced by the mere 32% representation of women in Southeast Asia's technology workforce compared to other sectors. This year's theme resonated strongly with the spirit of International Women's Day, focusing on the powerful message of 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress.' This theme echoed Exabytes' commitment to ensure that women are at the forefront of shaping the dynamic digital landscape, thus fostering a more inclusive and diverse ecosystem.

Moderated by Kim Underhill, Founder and CEO of She Brilliance, and featuring panelists such as Evangeline Leong, Founder and CEO of Kobe Global Technologies, Cynthia Jee Yoon Kim, Founder and CEO of Cynpin and Co-Founder and CMO of Venuerific, and Ho Zhi Hui, Co-Founder and COO of Skilio, attendees were able to engage in thought-provoking panel discussions on funding opportunities and market trends in Singapore.

Additionally, immersive workshops led by experts like Zenobia Miranda and Sandra Tang focused on essential areas of financial literacy. The conference culminated in an intimate fireside chat led by distinguished Singaporean woman entrepreneur Katherine Lu, Founder of PolarisHub and Co-Founder of Mumpreneurs Go Places, who shared personal success stories and imparted invaluable insights to inspire and empower all participants.

"Exabytes has always believed in empowering women and is enthusiastic about nurturing women entrepreneurs in their business digitalisation. Hence, this campaign is to assist women entrepreneurs in pursuing their dreams by providing them with support and resources to start and consolidate sustainable businesses and to GROW Digital." said Kee Siak Chan, the Founder and CEO of Exabytes.

To facilitate this event, Exabytes has partnered with UOB BizSmart, the official platinum sponsor of the campaign. Paul Kan, Country Head, Business Banking Singapore, United Overseas Bank, shared, "As a champion of female entrepreneurship, UOB BizSmart is proud to partner with Exabytes in empowering women to thrive in the digital economy. Through initiatives like AWEWE 2024, we aim to provide women entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to succeed, driving economic growth and innovation across Southeast Asia."

The campaign was also supported by SG Women in Tech and in support of Digital For Life.

Looking to further empower these female entrepreneurs, Exabytes is opening its Digital Toolkit to all women entrepreneurs via www.exabytes.sg/awewe

The Digital Toolkit contains more than $3,000 worth of digital essentials such as:

1) Free SEO Report Analysis by Exabytes

2) Free 1-day Digital Marketing & AI Workshop by Exabytes

3) Free 1 Year Subscription to Acronis Advanced Security by Exabytes

4) Free One Year Virtual Pass Membership by H.E.R Entrepreneur

5) 20% OFF VIP Membership by H.E.R Entrepreneur

6) Free Branding and Business Consulting Service by Hashtaqs

7) Free 2 Dedicated SLT Mentoring Sessions by SheLeadsTech

8) 65% OFF One-Time On Page SEO Optimisation by PolarisHub

9) Free 7-day Freelance Profit Course by dailycmo.net

10) Data Science Kickstart Workshop by The LEAD

11) Predictive analytics for Business People Workshop by The LEAD

Exabytes has been committed to empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs through their AWEWE campaigns since 2021. In their inaugural campaign, they provided free business websites or online stores for 200 women entrepreneurs, sponsoring an estimated RM400,000 and S$400,000 in Malaysia and Singapore respectively. Building on this success, their 2022 campaign offered 380 women entrepreneurs in Singapore and Malaysia the chance to bolster their online presence through digital courses and tools, while also helping 220 female students enhance their digital skills for the future. In 2023, Exabytes elevated its efforts by assembling a distinguished panel of female role models and influential leaders from global companies, including Google and Keppel Corporation, to address gender equality in the workplace and offer insights on future-proofing businesses in the digital era.

AWEWE 2024 is open to women in Malaysia and Singapore. For more information on the campaign, as well as registration, please visit: https://www.exabytes.sg/events/product/awewe-2024-conference-tech-leaders-connect/

About Exabytes

Founded in 2001, Exabytes is Southeast Asia's leading All-in-one Business, Cloud, Digital and Ecommerce solutions provider. With 23 years of experience powering over 160,000 customers worldwide, Exabytes is always hard at work in curating and collaborating with the best solutions for businesses to GROW Digital. Other than the core domain and hosting to start digitising, Exabytes is also the expert on cloud, marketing, digital, cybersecurity and enterprise solutions. Today, Exabytes has spread its wings across the region with a presence in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

About UOB BizSmart

UOB BizSmart offers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions tailored to streamline essential business processes for SMEs, including sales, invoicing, payroll, and accounting. Seamlessly integrated with UOB banking accounts and facilities, BizSmart provides real-time operational and financial insights, empowering businesses to make informed decisions for optimal performance.

Through strategic partnerships like that with Exabytes, UOB BizSmart extends support to customers by facilitating the rapid development of customised e-commerce websites, enhancing online presence and expanding distribution channels, thereby fostering business growth and market reach.

