AXA BetterMe Weekend concludes in high note, drawing over 12,000 participants

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA BetterMe Weekend, the iconic annual carnival hosted by AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) on 28 and 29 October 2023, was a resounding success over the two days, with an unprecedented turnout of over 12,000 participants. The AXA BetterMe Weekend took place in the vibrant AXA x WONDERLAND @ West Kowloon Cultural District. This year, the event featured exciting new additions, including the "BetterMe Maze" and a 3.3-metre-tall bouncy castle, igniting a festive atmosphere throughout the entire weekend. Participants of all ages had a relaxing and enjoyable experience by taking part in simple yet meaningful games and had the chance to win wonderful prizes, allowing adults and children alike to truly live out a BetterMe experience.

Riding on the World Mental Health Day in October, AXA held its annual community carnival, AXA BetterMe Weekend, for the second consecutive year at AXA x WONDERLAND @ the West Kowloon Cultural District, promoting awareness of mental and physical health among the public. The two-day AXA BetterMe Weekend attracted over 12,000 participants, creating a lively and festive atmosphere at the event venue. AXA BetterMe Weekend featured an array of recreational facilities and themed booths centred around the themes of "Mind Health", "Physical Health", and "Wellness and ESG". Additionally, for the first time, the event introduced several large entertainment installations such as the 'BetterMe Maze' and a bouncy castle.

Riding on the World Mental Health Day in October, AXA hosted the AXA BetterMe Weekend for the third consecutive year, with a focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle. This year's event featured a range of recreational facilities and various themed booths centred around three main themes: "Mind Health", "Physical Health", and "Wellness and ESG". These activities seamlessly integrated messages into various games about physical and mental well-being, as well as sustainable living. Participants had the opportunity to temporarily escape the bustling pace of urban life, enjoy moments of joy with their families and friends, and infuse the community with positive energy.

AXA has always upheld its mission to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". Throughout this year, the company has organised several events and introduced innovative products to realise its aspiration of becoming a well-rounded partner for individuals, businesses, and communities.

AXA provides comprehensive care to look after the physical and mental well-being of its customers. In addition to its annual community carnival, AXA BetterMe Weekend, the all-encompassing physical and mental support platform, AXA BetterMe, offers nearly 20 holistic services covering physical health, mental well-being, and health management. The "Mind Charger" on the platform offers free mindfulness resources to both customers and the public. Simply access the AXA BetterMe services through the Emma by AXA app and start enjoying the services anytime, anywhere.

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

