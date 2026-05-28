Axaipay and Jomya Partner to Empower SMEs with Seamless E-Commerce and Automated Warehouse Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axaipay, a leading digital payment service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Jomya, an innovative Warehouse E-Commerce platform. This collaboration is set to transform how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) manage their wholesale and retail operations by bridging the gap between back-end logistics and front-end digital payments.

Bridging the Gap: From Warehouse to Checkout

[Left] William Chung, Co-Founder of Jomya, Dr. Terry Yee, CEO anf Founder of Axaipay

In an era where brand identity is paramount, Jomya provides SMEs with the tools to launch their own branded e-commerce domains. Unlike traditional marketplaces, a self-owned domain allows businesses to build long-term brand equity and direct customer relationships.

Jomya's platform is specifically engineered for wholesale businesses, offering a robust warehouse process solution that automates inventory management and order fulfillment. By reducing manual data entry and human error, Jomya enables merchants to scale their operations with ease.

Secure and Convenient Payments

Through this integration, Jomya merchants can now activate Axaipay as their primary payment gateway. This ensures that SMEs can accept a wide range of online payment methods—including credit cards, debit cards, FPX online banking, e-wallets — directly through their own website.

"Our mission at Axaipay has always been to simplify the digital journey for SMEs by providing secure and frictionless payment experiences," said Dr. Terry Yee, CEO and Founder of Axaipay. "By partnering with Jomya, we are closing the loop between efficient warehouse management and digital checkout. This synergy allows merchants to move away from tedious manual processes and focus on what truly matters: building their brand and growing their business."

William Chung, Co-Founder of Jomya, added:

"SMEs often struggle to transition from marketplaces to their own domains because of the logistical complexity involved. Jomya was built to solve that. By automating the warehouse process and now integrating Axaipay's seamless payment solutions, we are giving merchants the 'big business' infrastructure they need. We are excited to see our users elevate their brand values and gain full control over their customer experience."

Key Benefits for Merchants:

Brand Ownership: Launch a professional e-commerce site on a custom domain to enhance brand value and market presence.

Launch a professional e-commerce site on a custom domain to enhance brand value and market presence. Wholesale Efficiency: Specialized warehouse solutions designed to handle bulk orders and complex inventory logic.

Specialized warehouse solutions designed to handle bulk orders and complex inventory logic. Reduced Manual Work: High-level automation of the order-to-delivery pipeline to minimize human error and operational costs.

High-level automation of the order-to-delivery pipeline to minimize human error and operational costs. Seamless Payments: A unified, secure checkout experience powered by Axaipay's robust payment infrastructure.

About Axaipay

Axaipay is a Malaysia-based fintech company and licensed payment service provider that enables businesses to accept online payments securely across Malaysia and Australia. Its comprehensive payment solutions support credit cards, debit cards, online banking, e-wallets and QR payments. Axaipay empowers enterprises worldwide with innovative and reliable digital payment technologies, offering scalable white-label solutions that drive growth in both local and global e-commerce markets. For more information, visit www.axaipay.com

About Jomya

Jomya is a specialized Warehouse E-Commerce platform designed to help SMEs and wholesalers digitize their operations. By combining e-commerce storefronts with professional-grade warehouse management systems (WMS), Jomya provides a comprehensive solution for modern commerce.

SOURCE Axaipay