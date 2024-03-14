Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON China 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will sponsor the Power and Compound Semiconductor Forum at SEMICON China 2024. The event is being held March 20-22, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

During the Forum, Axcelis will host the following technical seminar:

Ion Implantation and Applications for Power Devices

Presented by Causon Ko-Chuan Jen, Ph.D, SVP, Technical Marketing

March 21, 2024, 11:35 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Pudong Ballroom 1, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

https://www.semiconchina.org/en/1915

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We're excited to be a part of SEMICON China, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. China continues to be a very important market for Axcelis, especially in the power device segment, and we look forward to providing our innovative ion implant technology to chipmakers in China."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

