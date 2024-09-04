Axcelis Announces Sponsorship and Participation in The International Conference on Ion Implantation Technology 2024 in Toyoma, Japan

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, will be a top-level Platinum Sponsor at the International Conference on Ion Implantation Technology 2024 (IIT 2024) taking place September 23-26 at the Toyama International Conference Center in Japan. IIT 2024 is the 24th Conference in the biennial series focused on the major challenges in current and emerging technologies related to implant/doping and annealing processes, device applications, equipment, metrology and modeling.

At the event, Axcelis will host a company exhibit and the company's technologists and collaborators will present on nine topics:

Performance of an Aluminum Sputtering Source for High Current Doping in Power Devices Energetic and Surface Metals Characterization of Purion XEmax With and Without Boost™ Technology Using Vapor Phase Decomposition-Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry Radiation Characterization and Mitigation of High Energy H+ Beams Wear-Resistant Surface Coatings for Long Electrostatic Chuck Life and Stable Performance Self-contained Predictive System Diagnostic Sensors Comparison of Arsenic and Antimony Dopant Distribution Profiles of Very High Energy Implantations New Challenges and Opportunities in Wide Bandgap Materials with Ion Implantation and Annealing Co-Optimization Dual Cathode Ion Source for Axcelis' High Energy Implanters Low Metals Ion Source

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low said, "We're excited to be a Platinum Sponsor of IIT 2024, one of the most important technology forums in the ion implantation industry. We're especially pleased to be participating at the event in Japan this year, which is a very important market for Axcelis. Axcelis recently opened several new Service Centers in Japan to support our expanding customer base. We remain focused on growing our global market share by providing customers the most innovative, enabling implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

