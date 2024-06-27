Axcelis Expands Semiconductor Equipment Business Operations in Japan

BEVERLY, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the establishment of new service offices in Chitose, Hokkaido and Kumamoto, Kyushu to support the Company's expanding customer base in Japan. Both service office locations opened in June 2024.

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We are proud of our growing installed base in Japan and remain focused on expanding our market share by providing customers the most innovative, enabling implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success. Our family of application specific systems address high current, medium current, medium energy and high energy implant requirements for all existing and emerging IC applications."

Charles Pieczulewski, Axcelis Japan Country Manager, commented, "We are pleased to announce the opening of two new Japan Service centers. The proximity of both of the new offices to customers will enable localized support resources for our Purion ion implant equipment running in production. Axcelis has established business relationships with both Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor power device customers in Japan and is now positioned to support investments by Japanese customers in advanced logic production capacity."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the semiconductor chip manufacturing process. Axcelis' Japan primary base of operations are Tokyo and Fukuoka. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

