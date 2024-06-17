Axiom's New Permanent Recruitment Solutions Now Available in Asia

"Our new recruitment solutions help our clients overcome long-standing challenges in legal hiring, such as prolonged timelines, uncertainty about fit, and difficulty in finding the right talent," said Sara Morgan, Chief Talent Officer for Legal Talent. "We have thousands of world-class legal consultants on our bench across 14 practice areas. We believe we hire more legal talent than anyone else in the world—including traditional recruiters—so we have unique expertise in legal recruiting beyond corporate HR teams and executive search firms. Our new recruitment solutions build on our longstanding leadership in the legal talent marketplace with truly fantastic talent, creating additional value and flexibility for in-house teams."

Axiom's recruitment solutions give clients two easy ways to rapidly find and hire permanent placements. Both solutions capitalize on Axiom's expansive talent network, benefit from Axiom's legal industry expertise, and help address unique requirements associated with legal recruiting.

Axiom's permanent placement solution offers clients direct permanent placements for open legal roles for legal consultants and legal operations. As an exciting value-add, current clients can now use Axiom as their full-service legal talent partner—for sourcing, recruiting, and vetting talent for specific roles—ensuring access to top-tier talent for permanent hiring. With Axiom's permanent placement solution, the client already has the headcount approved, they already have the role opened, they know exactly what they're looking for, and they want to fill the role fast. We can find, submit, and supply high-quality legal consultants in just a few days or weeks—instead of the months it takes traditional executive search firms and HR teams—by tapping our global network of vetted professionals.



Axiom's interim-to-perm solution gives clients the ability to engage an Axiom legal consultant on an interim basis, ensure they're the right fit for the company, and then move them to a full-time permanent position with ease. They can also use interim-to-perm to mitigate existing budget constraints until they have secured headcount approval, or even to test a need on a team before requesting the necessary headcount and budget. Clients engage Axiom talent with the intent to convert legal consultants to a full-time position at the end of the initial contract period. This gives clients the flexibility to accurately assess a legal consultant's performance and compatibility before committing to a permanent placement.

The hiring challenge is real. Employers estimate the total cost to hire a new employee can be three to four times the position's salary, and that it costs a company six to nine months of an employee's salary to replace them, according to a report by The Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). And when a bad hire turns over, the total cost—including lost training, lost productivity, and the time managers invest in supporting HR-specific roles of the hiring process—is typically about 40% of the individual's salary.1

Upping those costs: delays in hiring for professional roles exacerbated by job market trends. Applications per job opening across both business and technical roles have tripled since 2021, overwhelming recruiters and extending an already painfully long recruiting cycle.2 From January 2021 to January 2024, growth in job applications that HR recruiters must plod through has grown 207% for business roles and 161% for technical roles.3

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, satisfaction with HR services is inconsistent. It's swung wildly since 2014 from a low industry average Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 8 ("good") to a high of 46 ("favourable"). But in that same 10-year period, not once has it approached Axiom's current legal services industry-leading talent NPS of 68, which lands Axiom at the high end of the "excellent" category.4,5

"Axiom is delighted to give our clients a one-stop-shop for all their legal resourcing needs by expanding our offerings with recruitment solutions for Hong Kong and Singapore;" said Sheryl Satsangi, Director of Talent for Axiom Asia. "Our clients trust us to deliver uncompromising 'white glove,' high-value service that helps them meet their legal resourcing requirements quickly and accurately. With our deep knowledge and experience in recruiting, vetting, and placing top-notch legal consultants across a wide range of practice areas and industries, Axiom is uniquely suited to provide our clients with a much faster and more efficient way to hire the finest legal talent available."

For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com/singapore or https://www.axiomlaw.com/hong-kong.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-calibre legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms.

