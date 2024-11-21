Axis Communications Hosts Smart Traffic Forum 2024

Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility and Traffic Management

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications is thrilled to announce the Axis Smart Traffic Forum 2024, to be hosted on 21 November 2024 at Cordis, Hong Kong. This flagship event will convene industry pioneers, government officials, and thought leaders in urban mobility to explore cutting-edge solutions for smarter, safer, and more efficient traffic systems across Asia's rapidly urbanising cities.

With increasing urbanisation driving challenges such as traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and public safety risks, the Axis Smart Traffic Forum will address these pressing issues. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into modern urban traffic challenges, innovative solutions powered by AI-driven analytics, deep learning, radar fusion technologies, and global best practices for transforming mobility systems.

The event will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, case studies, and live demonstrations of advanced traffic management solutions.

Key Highlights of the Forum:

Utilising radar technologies, smart sensors and real-time analytics to reduce congestion and improve situational awareness. Incident Management: Preventing and investigating accidents through edge-based video analysis, forensic search and proactive intelligence tools.

Enhancing traffic flow and pedestrian safety with thermal technology and intelligent systems. Advanced Parking Management: Employing Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology for wrong-way detection, illegal lane alerts, and efficient parking solutions.

Streamlining toll payments and barrier control with automation. Data-Driven Infrastructure Planning: Leveraging comprehensive traffic data analytics for smarter urban development strategies.

Get a preview of the future of urban transportation at https://www.apac-comms.axis.com/smart-traffic-forum-2024-aec. For those seeking an in-depth experience, we invite customers to the Axis Experience Center (AEC) https://www.apac-comms.axis.com/aec_hk in Kowloon Bay. Visitors can enjoy personalised demonstrations and explore how Axis' state-of-the-art technologies can transform urban traffic systems and enhance mobility solutions. Together, we can drive innovation for safer, more sustainable cities.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems, enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit www.axis.com.

