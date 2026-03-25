Axtria Recognized as Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year in Pharma Commercial Solutions

Honored for AI-Driven Innovation, Measurable Client Impact, and Industry-Leading Commercialization Excellence

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the pharma commercial solutions industry, the market research firm's highest honor.

The award follows recognition as the leader in Frost & Sullivan's inaugural Pharmaceutical Commercialization Solutions and Services Industry Radar Report in December 2024, further cementing Axtria's position at the forefront of life sciences commercialization.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated nominees across a rigorous dual-dimension framework of Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact, with criteria including leadership focus, best practices implementation, financial performance, and brand equity.

"Axtria enables real-time, insight-driven decision-making that helps biopharma companies strengthen launch strategies, remain agile, and improve profitability. Its data ecosystem integrates seamlessly with client systems and delivers predictive analytics that enhance patient and healthcare professional engagement," said Aarti Chitale, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Built for the Future of Pharma Commercialization

The global pharma commercial solutions and services industry is projected to surpass $200 billion by 2030, growing at 7–8% CAGR, driven by the rapid shift to precision medicine, omnichannel engagement, and AI-powered commercialization.

Axtria anticipated this shift years ago and built an integrated ecosystem designed for it. The product suite embeds machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI to deliver autonomous, real-time decision-making across commercial operations, and within a data governance framework built to meet changing global privacy and compliance requirements. The commercial outcomes are concrete:

Up to 40% lower data infrastructure costs

60% faster sales alignment workflows

35–40% cost savings on AI implementation

15% increase in prescriptions from targeted HCPs

Marketing analysis timelines shortened from months to weeks

"Every platform we build, every solution we deliver is designed with one goal in mind: helping our clients launch smarter, engage better, and grow faster. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates that our approach is working," said Jassi Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria.

Proof Is in the Performance

When a leading biopharma company launched a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar depression during the pandemic, Axtria unified fragmented datasets, automated omnichannel execution, and deployed AI-driven pre-call briefing tools for field teams. The outcome, all within eleven months:

21% total prescription growth

20–25% increase in HCP engagement

50–60% field adoption

Reflecting its value-driven model, Frost & Sullivan noted: "Axtria prioritizes proof of impact rather than aggressive discounting, even when larger competitors reduce prices," said Marcos Ainchil, BPR Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Momentum That Signals What's Next

Axtria strengthened its leadership in agentic AI by launching an end-to-end agentic evolution of its sales planning and operations platform SalesIQ—accelerating intelligent decision-making at scale. . In September 2025, the company announced a $240 million investment and share buy-back program with Kedaara Capital, marking one of the industry's largest employee-centric liquidity events and reinforcing Axtria's strong financial foundation and long-term commitment to its people.

With over two decades of commercialization expertise, teams in the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, and India, and a relentless focus on measurable outcomes, Axtria is defining what intelligent commercialization looks like for the next generation of pharma and biotech organizations.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is the market leader in agentic-AI powered products and services for the life sciences industry. Our cloud solutions and domain-trained agents help organizations accelerate commercialization, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact across the value chain. We deliver value through an integrated approach that combines deep domain expertise and strategic consulting with our AI-native cloud software suite. Our agentic AI portfolio empowers life sciences organizations to accelerate innovation and make smarter, faster decisions. Axtria InsightsMAx.ai serves as the enterprise-grade platform that unites intelligence, automation, and orchestration across the commercialization journey. Axtria SalesIQ™ drives field force and provider effectiveness with embedded AI insights, Axtria CustomerIQ™ orchestrates personalized experiences through next-best-action intelligence, Axtria MarketingIQ™ transforms commercial investments into precision strategies, and Axtria DataMAx™ provides the secure, trusted data foundation that powers every AI and agentic AI transformation.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.