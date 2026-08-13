Axtria to Build Industry's Largest Pharma-Specific AI Engineering Team, Scaling to 1,000 by December 2026

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced plans to expand its Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) organization to 1,000 engineers by December 2026, creating the industry's largest pharma-specific AI engineering team. The expansion represents one of Axtria's largest investments in AI talent development to date and reflects growing customer demand for engineers who can deploy, scale, and operationalize enterprise AI across commercial, medical, and market access functions.

Launched approximately 12 months ago, Axtria's Forward Deployed Engineering model was built on a simple premise: the future of AI in life sciences will be determined not by who has access to the best models, but by who can successfully deploy AI into complex enterprise environments and deliver measurable business outcomes. Today, Axtria's FDEs are embedded within leading life sciences organizations, deploying production-grade AI solutions across commercial and medical operations. Building on this momentum, Axtria is expanding the organization to 1,000 engineers by December 2026 through a combination of internal talent development and strategic hiring.

While life sciences organizations have invested heavily in modern data platforms and generative AI, many continue to face a shortage of specialized talent capable of deploying AI at enterprise scale. Technology providers often bring strong AI engineering capabilities but lack deep life sciences expertise, while in-house pharma teams understand the business but cannot always keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. Axtria's Forward Deployed Engineering model bridges this gap by combining both disciplines into a single engineering organization that helps clients move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

Axtria's Forward Deployed Engineers are trained and certified across leading AI and cloud platforms, including Anthropic, AWS, Databricks, LangChain, Microsoft, and Snowflake. Through the Axtria Institute, the company is developing life sciences domain experts into certified AI engineers who deploy solutions across Industry leading platforms and Axtria's proprietary platforms—including SalesIQ™, MarketingIQ™ and DataMAx™, helping clients modernize data foundations, improve decision-making, and scale enterprise AI with strong governance and cost efficiency.

"The industry is moving beyond AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, and success now depends on execution," said Navi Chadha, CTO and Co-founder, Axtria. "Our Forward Deployed Engineers combine deep life sciences expertise with world-class AI engineering capabilities to help clients operationalize AI at scale. This expansion reflects both the demand we're seeing from customers and our commitment to building the talent needed to power the next generation of AI-enabled life sciences organizations."

"The most important investment we're making is in people," said Manish Mittal, Managing Principal and Country Head, Axtria. "Through the Axtria Institute, we're enabling our own life sciences experts to become certified AI engineers while also attracting exceptional engineering talent from the market. This creates unique career opportunities and ensures our clients have access to specialists who understand both the science of AI and the realities of life sciences.

Learn more about Axtria's Forward Deployed Engineering model or explore FDE careers.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. A leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics, Axtria delivers proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.