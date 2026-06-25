Axtria Ignite 2026: 450+ Life Sciences Leaders Convene With a Contrarian Message -- Fix the Foundation Before You Scale AI

More than 450 executives from 100+ leading life sciences organizations gathered in Princeton, NJ to move agentic AI past the proof-of-concept stage

Founder and CEO Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha challenged the industry with a counterintuitive mandate: before you build more agents, fix the foundation first

The Ignite Leadership Awards honored transformation leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, and Biogen; the Axtria Bedrock Honor recognized a 15-year partnership with Quest Diagnostics

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data & analytics solutions and platforms for the life sciences industry, hosted Axtria Ignite 2026 on June 10 and 11 at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal under the theme "Industrializing Intelligence: The Agentic Enterprise." More than 450 executives from over 100 leading life sciences, MedTech, and biotech organizations gathered to work through the harder question of 2026: what must be true before an enterprise can trust AI to run at machine speed.

Day 1 of the by-invitation-only event drew more than 200 attendees to product workshops on practical applications of AI, analytics, and commercial excellence. It included real-world success stories and value delivered from agents and hands-on experience with live agents. Day 2 featured four mainstage sessions and 16 panels across four tracks: industrialized data and the agentic backbone, agentic AI for business insights, high-performance customer engagement, and the shift from software to agentic ecosystems. Now in its fourth year, Axtria Ignite has become a regular fixture on the calendars of senior commercial and data leaders in life sciences.

The foundation is the strategy

In his keynote address, Axtria founder and CEO Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha argued that the foundation determines whether AI in pharma scales. Drawing on three decades in the industry, he pointed to the persistent gap between ambition and execution: roughly 73% of biopharma still reports significant data issues, as many as 89% of AI pilots never reach production, and trust in AI systems has slipped from 61% in 2019 to 53% today, even as the industry races toward a projected 100,000-plus AI agents.

Against a pharma accuracy bar of 99.5%, Chadha laid out four things the foundation must carry: an AI-ready data supply chain, a semantic layer for agent accuracy, software guardrails for deterministic precision where stakes are highest, and a governance framework for digital workers at scale. Agents, in his framing, are new hires who must earn trust through validation and audit, not receive it on day one.

"Before you build the agent, fix the foundation first. The companies that will lead the agentic era are not the ones who moved fastest; they are the ones who built them with trust," Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha, Founder and CEO, Axtria.

Proving CFO-certifiable business value

Co-founder and CTO Navdeep "Navi" Chadha led a mainstage session with senior leaders from Thermo Fisher Scientific and Quest Diagnostics. The discussion moved past future potential to candid accounts of what has worked and what has not, from CFO-certifiable value reporting and integrated risk management to the discipline of defining exit criteria before a proof of concept begins. A recurring lesson surfaced across panelists: change management is the work, not a footnote.

"Change management and adoption cannot be the 45th slide in a 30-page deck at the business case approval," Senior Digital Leader, speaking on a mainstage panel.

The conversations attendees took home

Across tracks, the discussions reached a level of candor that does not show up in industry research reports. A senior leader at a major pharma company described her team's unlock: making clear that AI was here to elevate marketers rather than replace them. By her account, adoption now stands at over 90%.

"This is not an AI revolution. It's a people revolution," VP of Commercial AI at a top pharma company, closing mainstage session.

Ignite Leadership Awards

Axtria presented its annual Ignite Leadership Awards, recognizing leaders doing the hard work of transformation inside their organizations. These leaders were recognized for driving enterprise-wide AI transformations and genuinely bringing multiple disciplines together to truly make a difference to the foundation of AI to realize the true value. The 2026 honorees were:

Anvita Karara, Vice President, Commercialization AI Strategy & Analytics, Bristol Myers Squibb

Jeremy Pincus, Vice President, Medical Affairs IT, GSK

Bharti Rai, Senior Vice President, Biogen

Axtria Bedrock Honor

The Axtria Bedrock Honor recognized Quest Diagnostics for a 15-year partnership and the recent implementation of an Axtria SalesIQ™ sales force alignment solution across 34 role types and a ~1,300-person field organization, among the most complex sales force alignments in healthcare. The honor was accepted by John Liffert, Vice President, Commercial Operations, alongside Samantha Barnes-Weaver, Director, National Deployment and Alignments, and Marc Cangemi, Senior Director, Commercial Excellence, Compensation, and Deployment.

"Those of you who know the Quest business know it's probably the most complex sales force alignment in healthcare. Because we were able to solve that, you made us better. You made our product better. Thank you for being our partners in this journey," Jassi Chadha, Founder and CEO, Axtria.

About the event

Ignite 2026 featured 45+ speakers across panels and presentations, plus hands-on workshops with Axtria's agentic products, including Axtria HIQ, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria DataMAx™. The agenda also included an Executive Incentive Compensation Roundtable and networking receptions on both evenings.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. A leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics, Axtria delivers proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning its strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.