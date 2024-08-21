azgo achieves close to 620% month-on-month growth since launch in February

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- azgo, Asia's latest travel cashback app that launched in February 2024 has already surpassed its ambitious growth targets within just six months.

azgo has amassed over 250,000 users across Mainland China, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, and generated more than USD2.4 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in total transactions. This represents a fast growth trajectory of close to 620 per cent growth month on month.

This rapid growth demonstrates that not only has there been a gap in the market that azgo is now filling for both consumers and merchants, but that the industry is ready for new disruptors and ripe for change.

Key initiatives fuelling azgo's success include:

Accelerating Reward Pay-outs: azgo pays out rewards in just seven days, compared to the industry standard of 60 to 90 days. It aims to set a new benchmark of one to three working days from proof of fulfilment.

AI-powered Validation: Leveraging AI to expedite validation from established top travel partners.

Leveraging AI to expedite validation from established top travel partners. Customer-centricity: azgo responds to customer queries with personalised responses within 30 minutes during customer service hours.

Yan Yuan Sng, Head of Country, Singapore says, "We are thrilled to announce the remarkable success and growth we have achieved in just a short six months. Our commitment to revolutionising the travel experience through our AI-driven platform and innovative solutions have resonated well with travellers and merchants throughout the region, exceeding our initial expectations. This spectacular growth is testament to the capabilities of our team, made up of leading industry experts, who have a unified mission to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners."

With many top-tier Online Travel Agents (OTA) already entering into partnerships with azgo, it will continue to focus on expanding its partnerships and delivering impactful results to its key merchants and partners. Its partnership with Pelago, a global activities platform by Singapore Airlines, for example, generated over 6-digit GMV in just 3 months. The collaboration enables azgo users to enjoy cashback and earn 3 KrisFlyer miles per $1 spent when booking over 200,000 activities on Pelago.

As part of its initial phase, azgo has launched in Mainland China, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Vietnam. In the next phase of its journey, azgo will be setting its sight on the United States and Australia markets.

For more information on azgo, visit azgotrip.com.

