azgo Launches azgoXplore: Transforming Travel with AI-Powered Price Comparison Across 1,000+ Cities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- azgo, the latest Singapore-born travel cashback app in Asia, today launched azgoXplore, their new AI-powered price comparison website designed to help global travellers find the best deals across more than a thousand cities worldwide.

From left to right: Yan Yuan Sng, Regional Head of azgo, Oliver Hua, Advisory Board Member of azgo, Mr Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, and Deputy Secretary-General, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), George Yang, Chief Executive Officer of azgo, Frank Wang Qiang, Chief Operating Officer of TongCheng Travel, an azgo Investor, and Monica Zhao, Chief Marketing Officer of azgo.

The launch was officiated by Mr Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, and Deputy Secretary-General, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), who marked the occasion with an opening speech, stating, "AI is redefining the tourism and hospitality industry, from our travel plans to attractions, and physical and digital infrastructures. azgo demonstrates how companies are leveraging AI to enhance their operations and deliver value to consumers. It is also important to recognise that AI is transforming jobs and has an impact on the workforce. We are committed to supporting businesses in advancing their AI capabilities and supporting workers to enhance their AI skills through training."

azgoXplore leverages AI and data-driven insights to offer real-time price comparisons for attractions and activities, creating a comprehensive travel planning tool for consumers. Early adopters and partners of the platform include notable regional travel players such as Trip.com, GlobalTix, Ryde, Museum of Ice Cream Singapore, and Wink+. These partners have integrated their offerings into azgoXplore, allowing users to easily access and compare the best deals on a single platform (further details on these collaborations are available in the appendix).

In addition, businesses in the travel ecosystem can collaborate with azgoXplore to develop co-branded white-label solutions that integrate seamlessly into their apps. This integration empowers users to access attraction deals alongside their everyday services, enhancing both convenience and user engagement.

Bridging the attraction gap

azgo launched earlier this year with their travel cashback app, offering a one-stop platform that connects users to top travel brands across multiple segments, including hotels, flights, car rentals, and experiences. With the launch of azgoXplore, the travel technology company aims to empower tech-savvy travellers in search of value-for-money experiences.

azgoXplore also addresses a market gap for a price comparison platform tailored to the attractions and experiences sector. Led by azgo's team hailing from Booking.com and Skyscanner, azgoXplore will first focus on the growth of its attractions and experiences pipeline. Long-term plans include expanding the platform to cover the entire travel journey, from flights to hotels.

Oliver Hua, Advisory Board Member at azgo, shared in his welcome address, "Singapore is a global hub for innovative tourism, always ready for smarter change and optimised experiences, especially in the competitive travel space. By combining azgo's mobile-first rewards offering with our new price comparison platform, we aim to empower travellers to travel smarter – both within Singapore and beyond. The launch of azgoXplore reinforces our commitment to strengthening Singapore's tourism sector."

Hua further added, "We will continue to explore impactful collaborations with our trusted partners, as well as our growing user base, to redefine smart travel for everyone."

Officially launched in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Mainland China, azgo also has its sights set on launching in new markets such as Brazil and the United States.

For more information on azgo, visit azgotrip.com or azgo.ai.

About azgo

azgo is an AI-driven travel rewards and price comparison mobile platform that launched in Singapore in February 2024. Through azgo, users can earn rewards on every trip, including but not limited to cashback, mileage, and shopping points across more than 500 global merchants, from airlines and hotels to trains and in-market tour operators. Users can compare prices and enjoy cashback rewards of up to 20% with every booking in just seven days. azgo also offers azgoXplore, an AI-powered travel price comparison infrastructure that allows travellers to find the best deals across more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Initially focused on real-time pricing comparisons for attractions, activities, and tours, azgoXplore plans to expand to encompass the entire travel journey, including flights and hotels.

For more information, please visit azgotrip.com and azgo.ai/attractions.

