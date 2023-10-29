B2B Data Start-Up Firmable Announces Beta Product Launch and $9m Investment Led by AirTree

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmable, an Australian founded B2B database business, has launched its beta product with a mission to unlock insights from the world's local data to accelerate business growth. This vision and the experience of its founders has attracted investment of $9m led by leading Australian venture capital firm AirTree, an early investor in Canva, Linktree, and Employment Hero.

Co-founded by technology industry leaders Leigh Jasper, Paul Perrett and Karthik Venkatasubramanian, the Firmable team brings together a wealth of experience and a proven track record. The trio previously worked together at Aconex which was acquired by Oracle for $1.6 billion. Paul Perrett later became CEO at MessageMedia, steering the company's $1.7 billion sale.

"During my time at MessageMedia, there was a clear need for better data when it comes to sales and marketing, particularly in the Australian market which is poorly served by international-focused providers. Data is critical for effective decision-making; however, often companies grapple with outdated or scattered data. Firmable seeks to address this by offering an integrated platform for B2B businesses," said Paul Perrett.

Leigh Jasper added, "The explosion of data and rapidly growing impact of AI is a significant technology disruption. Recognising a gap in the market for reliable business data, we saw an opportunity to provide businesses with data-driven insights and build another Australian global technology leader."

Karthik Venkatasubramanian is leading the product and technology side of the business, drawing on his experience as global VP of data strategy and development for the construction technology division at Oracle and previously at Aconex. The Firmable team also includes seasoned professionals such as Tara Salmon, the former CMO at MessageMedia and head of digital at Aconex, leading go-to-market efforts as Firmable's CMO.

Backing their vision, John Henderson from AirTree remarked, "Across our portfolio and the broader market, we see the demand for better business data to amplify prospecting efforts, help make smarter go-to-market decisions and ultimately drive growth. When you combine this massive opportunity with a leadership team who've built and sold two of Australia's technology unicorns, you know it's the start of something special, so we're thrilled to be leading Firmable's Seed round."

With its beta product now available, Firmable's B2B database offers:

Deep localisation : A focus on Australia -specific data with 1m companies and 10m employees

: A focus on -specific data with companies and employees Actionable insights: An emphasis on up-to-date firmographic data to drive better business decisions

Built for all B2B: Designed to be user-friendly with quick onboarding for businesses of all sizes

Feedback from early access customers has given confidence in their beta launch. "We used Firmable to assess a new partnership vertical, and it's been instrumental in our sales and marketing strategy. It's really helped us think through our ideal customer profile and how to segment and prioritise differently. Going forward, Firmable will be a key part of our tech stack to accelerate our growth. It's technology developed for the unique needs of the Australian market, and it's great to partner with a local provider," remarked Rachael Hooper, head of marketing at Tall Bob.

Firmable is now available for trial or purchase at https://firmable.com for companies looking to accelerate their growth through better business data.

About Firmable

Firmable is Australia's definitive B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. The platform provides access to the largest database of companies in the one place with a rich set of attributes. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and better engage with their customers, helps recruiters to identify and attract the right candidates, and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel.

