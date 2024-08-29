Babilou Family Singapore Empowers Educators with Global Best Practices Through Inter-Country Learning Journey Initiative

The initiative provides opportunities for Babilou Family Singapore's early childhood educators to share best practices, equipping them with global insights.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2022, Babilou Family Singapore's ("Babilou") Inter-Country Learning Journey initiative has taken early childhood educators on a transformative global adventure, enriching their skills and perspectives through firsthand experiences at its stable of centres worldwide. The initiative marks its second year, with approximately ten educators having embarked on this exclusive learning journey since.

A Leap Toward Global Excellence

Babilou Family Singapore educators and employees on their learning journey to Dubai Educators engaged in learning exchanges to share best practices in the early childhood industry

As the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) continues to champion quality early childhood education and promote further education through programmes such as the Professional Development Programme (PDP), Babilou has also focused on reinforcing its internal professional development support for its educators to raise the bar of quality education constantly.

The annual Inter-Country Learning Journey initiative selects four outstanding leaders, educators, and headquarters employees for a four-day programme at an overseas location within the Babilou group. The programme consists of multiple components, such as:

Workshops

Discussions with international experts

Observation, interaction and learning from global counterparts through visits to nurseries/centres

Time for meaningful dialogue

Educators will share their learnings upon their return through collaborative projects and presentations. This knowledge transfer has created a ripple effect, benefiting educators from Babilou and the host countries.

"We believe that exposure to different educational environments and practices enriches our educators' perspectives and enhances the quality of education we provide," said Rowena Ramos, Head of Curriculum, Babilou Family Singapore. "Such experiences empower our educators to adopt global best practices, enriching their teaching and ensuring children receive a well-rounded, innovative education."

Empowering Educators and Enhancing Employee Well-being

The Inter-Country Learning Journey also aims to recognise and reward the dedication and creativity of Babilou's staff. Providing professional development opportunities and nurturing a culture of recognition and continuous learning aligns with the company's strategic "People First" pillar.

"The Inter-Country Learning Journey offers our employees a chance for personal and professional advancement that ultimately benefits the children in our care," said Laraine Heng, HR Director, Babilou Family Singapore. "Such programmes are a key pillar of our employee engagement efforts, reinforcing our commitment to our most valuable asset – our people."

Looking Forward

Babilou Family Singapore has committed to continuously pursuing a culture focused on excellence and continuous improvement. The Inter-Country Learning Journey is just one of many initiatives to enhance the educational experience for both educators and children. The organisation looks forward to the positive impact this initiative will have on its community and the broader educational landscape.

About Babilou Family Singapore

Babilou Family Singapore is a subsidiary of Babilou Family Group, a France-incorporated Early Childhood organisation with a network of more than 1,000 nurseries and a presence in 10 countries around the world. Babilou Family Singapore has now grown to 61 education and learning centres island-wide. This includes preschool brands KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse and Little Footprints Preschool, and student care brand Learning Leap.

