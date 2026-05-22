Baby Shark Splashes into Fairmont Singapore with an Immersive Family Stay Experience

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Singapore brings the world of Pinkfong Baby Shark to life through an immersive family stay experience, running from 18 May to 17 November 2026. Developed in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and The Pinkfong Company, the experience transforms a traditional family stay into a story-led escape, combining themed accommodation, playful dining and interactive moments designed for families to explore together.

For the first time in Singapore, Baby Shark is joined by two distinctly local characters: Merli, Singapore Tourism Board's mascot inspired by the Merlion, and Pakcik, Fairmont Singapore's lion mascot. Together, they create a character-driven journey that blends global entertainment with a strong sense of place.

William J. Haandrikman, Managing Director at Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, said: "This collaboration brings together the global appeal of Baby Shark with elements that are uniquely Singapore, creating an experience that is immersive, engaging and memorable for families."

The family stay package includes themed in-room touches, a dedicated Baby Shark TV channel and exclusive keepsakes including a Little Explorer Tote bag, Friendship key ring and collectible Plush Buddy, with one set included per booking.

At the heart of the experience is The Eight, Fairmont Singapore's poolside dining destination, transformed with a Baby Shark-inspired menu and themed pool toys available on loan. Designed for children while appealing to the wider family, the menu features playful dishes such as Chomp & Chips, Ooey Gooey Mac & Cheese, Lion City Crunch satay and Poolside Fin-tastic Pizza, alongside desserts including Chendol Chiffon Cake and Mango Splash.

Interactive activities extend the experience beyond the room. The Little Fins Cupcake Decorating Workshop invites children to create their own Baby Shark-themed treats, while selected dates will feature meet-and-greet appearances by Baby Shark and Merli across the property.

Open to both hotel guests and visitors, elements of the collaboration can also be experienced without an overnight stay, with dining, workshops and merchandise available to the public.

The experience runs from 18 May to 17 November 2026, with family stay packages from S$459++ per night. Themed dining at The Eight, Little Fins Cupcake Decorating Workshops and exclusive merchandise will also be available throughout the programme. For bookings and full programme details, guests may visit Fairmont Singapore's dedicated Baby Shark microsite.

SOURCE Fairmont Singapore